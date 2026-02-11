‘The Pitt’ Sneak Peek: Robby Runs Into Major Problem With Al-Hashimi’s Change to Charts (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

What To Know

  • The Pitt‘s Fourth of July shift continues on Thursday, February 12.
  • TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Hour 6.

Robby (Noah Wyle) isn’t the only one who’s not a fan of Al-Hashimi’s (Sepideh Moafi) changes at PTMC. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, February 12, episode (Hour 6) of The Pitt highlighting a major problem that generative AI has brought to the hospital.

Campbell, from Internal Medicine, comes to the ED to see Robby about an issue with a patient’s chart. While the chart says there was an appendectomy, the resident reported no surgical history, and now, she can’t admit the patient without a surgical consult. Santos (Isa Briones) was the one to call it in, and Robby calls out to Santos about not mentioning the history of an appendectomy. She says she didn’t because there wasn’t one.

“I may have forgotten to proof check it. I was using the app that Dr. Al-Hashimi suggested to catch up on my charting,” Santos explains. “Wonderful,” Robby replies, clearly meaning the opposite.

Robby then calls over Al-Hashimi about the issue that has arisen from Santos using her AI tool for her charting. “As I mentioned to Dr. Santos, generative AI is not perfect,” she defends it. “We still need to proofread every chart it creates.”

'The Pitt' Season 3: Cast, Premiere Date, Trailer, More Details
Related

'The Pitt' Season 3: Cast, Premiere Date, Trailer, More Details

That’s not the only issue with this patient’s chart, but Al-Hashimi continues to come to the tool’s defense. “AI’s 2% error rate is still better than dictation,” she insists. Watch the full sneak peek above for more.

For Robby this shift, Al-Hashimi and Langdon (Patrick Ball), back on his first day since rehab after being caught stealing pills and revealed to be an addict in Season 1, are “different thorns, different sides,” according to Wyle.

Moafi told us, as part of our Post-Op: The Pitt Aftershow for the Season 2 premiere that Al-Hashimi “didn’t expect to be disarmed in the way that she’s disarmed by [Robby] because she’s been briefed by Gloria. But she walks in, and she sees this cowboy. She walks in, and it’s this culture that she could not have predicted, where he and Garcia [Alexandra Metz] are talking to each other in a crude way, and everything feels kind of loosey-goosey. He’s this cowboy running the show, and yet he is excellent at his work. And even though we have radically different approaches to the work, we have a similar goal.”

The Pitt, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max

The Pitt key art
Noah Wyle

Noah Wyle

Tracy Ifeachor

Tracy Ifeachor

Fiona Dourif

Fiona Dourif

Taylor Dearden

Taylor Dearden

Isa Briones

Isa Briones

Gerran Howell

Gerran Howell

Shabana Azeez

Shabana Azeez

Brandon Mendez Homer

Patrick Ball

Patrick Ball

Katherine LaNasa

Katherine LaNasa

Supriya Ganesh

Supriya Ganesh

Amielynn Abellera

Kristin Villanueva

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Full Cast & Crew

HBO Max

Series

2025–

Drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Pitt ›

The Pitt

Isa Briones

Noah Wyle

Sepideh Moafi




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kid Rock and Bad Bunny
1
Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show Ratings Revealed for Bad Bunny & Kid Rock
Clint Harp and Joanna Gaines
2
What Happened to ‘Fixer Upper’s Clint Harp?
WILL TRENT - “You’re Not That Person Anymore” - In the aftermath of Faith’s deepening entanglement with Malcolm, her undercover work and emotions collide. Meanwhile, Amanda faces an unexpected challenge as Seth and Angie’s next chapter begins to take shape. TUESDAY, FEB. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) ERIKA CHRISTENSEN, SCOTT FOLEY
3
‘Will Trent’ Surprise! Angie & Seth’s Impromptu Wedding Ends in Tears
4
‘Jeopardy!’: Andrew He Stuns Fans With Long Hair as He Competes in JIT
Savannah Guthrie and Mom Nancy
5
FBI Releases Chilling Photos of Suspect in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case