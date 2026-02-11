‘The Pitt’ Sneak Peek: Robby Runs Into Major Problem With Al-Hashimi’s Change to Charts (VIDEO)

What To Know The Pitt‘s Fourth of July shift continues on Thursday, February 12.

Robby (Noah Wyle) isn’t the only one who’s not a fan of Al-Hashimi’s (Sepideh Moafi) changes at PTMC. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, February 12, episode (Hour 6) of The Pitt highlighting a major problem that generative AI has brought to the hospital.

Campbell, from Internal Medicine, comes to the ED to see Robby about an issue with a patient’s chart. While the chart says there was an appendectomy, the resident reported no surgical history, and now, she can’t admit the patient without a surgical consult. Santos (Isa Briones) was the one to call it in, and Robby calls out to Santos about not mentioning the history of an appendectomy. She says she didn’t because there wasn’t one.

“I may have forgotten to proof check it. I was using the app that Dr. Al-Hashimi suggested to catch up on my charting,” Santos explains. “Wonderful,” Robby replies, clearly meaning the opposite.

Robby then calls over Al-Hashimi about the issue that has arisen from Santos using her AI tool for her charting. “As I mentioned to Dr. Santos, generative AI is not perfect,” she defends it. “We still need to proofread every chart it creates.”

That’s not the only issue with this patient’s chart, but Al-Hashimi continues to come to the tool’s defense. “AI’s 2% error rate is still better than dictation,” she insists. Watch the full sneak peek above for more.

For Robby this shift, Al-Hashimi and Langdon (Patrick Ball), back on his first day since rehab after being caught stealing pills and revealed to be an addict in Season 1, are “different thorns, different sides,” according to Wyle.

Moafi told us, as part of our Post-Op: The Pitt Aftershow for the Season 2 premiere that Al-Hashimi “didn’t expect to be disarmed in the way that she’s disarmed by [Robby] because she’s been briefed by Gloria. But she walks in, and she sees this cowboy. She walks in, and it’s this culture that she could not have predicted, where he and Garcia [Alexandra Metz] are talking to each other in a crude way, and everything feels kind of loosey-goosey. He’s this cowboy running the show, and yet he is excellent at his work. And even though we have radically different approaches to the work, we have a similar goal.”

