2025 Emmys Best Moments: Surprises, Snubs, Funny Bits, Reunions & More

The 2025 Emmy Awards have come and gone, and it was a memorable and historic night for television. The Studio broke the record for the most Emmys won for a first season for a comedy series, while another freshman series, The Pitt, took home the top honor for dramas.

Comedian Nate Bargatze served as first-time host and revived a Saturday Night Live sketch that helped put him on the map. There were more historic wins and powerful speeches throughout the evening, such as Hannah Einbinder‘s acceptance speech which had people searching for what was censored.

The evening was also full of TV cast reunions from shows such as Gilmore Girls, Everybody Loves Raymond, and more. Here, we break down the highlights of the night, from the funniest bits and biggest surprises to snubs and the best reunions.

