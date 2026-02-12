CNN’s Scott Jennings Stuns Kasie Hunt With His reaction to Epstein ‘Lies’

What To Know Kasie Hunt and Scott Jennings debated on CNN about Howard Lutnick’s false statements regarding his interactions with Jeffrey Epstein.

Newly released Epstein files revealed Lutnick had met with Epstein after his 2008 conviction.

Jennings characterized Lutnick’s actions as a ‘blunder’ but not a crime.

CNN’s Kasie Hunt and Scott Jennings went back and forth on Wednesday (February 11) over Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s alleged lies regarding his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Jennings joined the panel of The Arena to discuss the latest Epstein files drama, including the senate hearing that took place on Tuesday (February 10), where Lutnick confirmed he’d met and had lunch with the disgraced financier, even after Epstein was convicted of sex crimes.

Lutnick had previously said on a podcast that he’d cut ties years before Epstein was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008. However, as Hunt pointed out on Wednesday’s show, the newly released documents in the Epstein files showed that to be a lie.

“I mean, you can’t make this s*** up. You can’t, Scott. You cannot make it up. And this is like… his name was redacted in these files,” Hunt said, per Mediaite.

“Yeah, I don’t know why you’re yelling at me,” Jennings responded.

Hunt laughed it off before continuing, “I mean, this is something that was labeled as a conspiracy theory, you know, by some people on the left, during the campaigns for sure. And you have rightly criticized the Biden administration and others for not doing more about it. But it turns out that the people that said that there was something really, really, really wrong here that was being covered up were correct.”

Jennings argued that Lutnick hadn’t “committed any crimes,” though he called it a “huge f-up.”

“He said he had never… Look, it was a podcast, it’s not under oath,” Hunt added.

Jennings responded, “I am in agreement with you that obviously this is a horrible public relations blunder. He did not commit any crimes. There’s a big difference between making a PR blunder and lying.”

Hunt took issue with the conservative pundit playing this situation down as a “blunder,” replying, “It’s a public relations blunder to say in public you never spent time with a pedophile, when in fact, you know, you had, and you didn’t actually cop to it until you were forced to and you were under oath?!”

“Of course it’s a blunder,” Jennings retorted. “I mean, are you saying it’s not?”

“I’m saying that it might be more than a blunder,” Hunt answered. “That perhaps you are understating the case.”

Jennings continued to argue, firing back, “Is it a crime? Is it a crime?”

An exasperated Hunt responded, “I’m not arguing that it’s a crime, Scott. It’s just like lets, like… blunder?!”