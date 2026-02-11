‘The Rookie’: Eric Winter Previews How Tim’s Mom Visiting Will Affect Chenford

What To Know The Rookie Season 8 will be introducing Tim’s mom in the February 23 episode.

Season 8 will be introducing Tim’s mom in the February 23 episode. Eric Winter previews the mother-son dynamic, what her visit means for Tim and Lucy’s relationship, and more.

The couple that survives an explosion together… Chenford’s first Valentine’s Day back together wasn’t the easiest — both ran into problems with their gifts and a bomb went off at the station — but what matters is Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy’s (Melissa O’Neil) relationship remains strong in The Rookie Season 8.

But will that continue to be the case when his mom stops by for a visit in the February 23 episode? Below, Eric Winter discusses Chenford, Tim as watch commander this season, and more.

First Valentine’s Day back together was the success for Chenford, I would say, explosion aside. How does Tim feel about how their relationship is going this time?

Eric Winter: I think he’s getting more and more comfortable with allowing himself to be happy in a situation and not sabotaging sometimes with all of his personal drama, which is good. And I think you’re seeing a lot of that growth this season, which has been a nice change for him.

But we also know that Tim’s mom is showing up this season, the unexpected visitor in the February 23rd episode. How does Tim feel about that surprise visit?

It’s so funny. It’s so different than what I had always anticipated when I thought it out in my head as me wanting my mom to come on the show, and it makes her very fun. Tim’s in shock, nervous, happy, and I think we’re going to see a nice dynamic that keeps it interesting, for sure.

What can you say about that dynamic between mother and son? And I’m assuming Tim’s sister (Peyton List) is going to be back for that episode, too, right?

Yep. My sister’s back, and it’s always great working with her. But I think for that dynamic, it’s like Tim being able to get a lot of stuff off his chest. And I think it also helps Lucy understand a bit of Tim’s baggage and relationship with his parents and the struggles.

We saw what they went through last season and talked about in the premiere. What does that mean for Tim and Lucy’s relationship going forward now?

I think it gives her a lot more clarity and makes it stronger. Understanding some of the traumas of your partner’s past can only help … Well, it doesn’t always help, but in this case, I think it does help them get stronger and accepting more of what Tim has been through.

What’s Lucy’s relationship like with his mom?

It’s a nice thing. They end up connecting and I think being able to understand what it was like for Tim with his dad and growing up helps Lucy and my mom connect on some levels and be there for Tim in a bigger sense.

We’ve also seen Tim settling into being watch commander this season. How’s that been for you? How does that line up with what you thought would be in Tim’s future career-wise?

Very, very different, very unique. I remember even talking to the writers at one point saying, wow, it’s a very different play for Tim’s character because he lives and breathes the streets. He’s active, he’s in the action. And as we know, just as watch commander, when it was Grey [Richard T. Jones], you’re not in the action as much. And so we have a nice little twist that plays out later in the season that brings Tim back in the action more, which is where he likes to be. And I think that’s a bit of an adjustment, him having to do a lot more paperwork, a lot more political stuff within the department and be involved in overseeing things versus being in the action.

So before that twist though, how’s that going to be going for him? How much are we going to see him still trying to go out in the field in the coming episodes?

In the coming episodes, it’s a little less for sure until we make these adjustments for the way Tim is going to handle watch commander, and then we see things pick up a bit more in a capacity that I think suits Tim.

How is this changing what he’s thinking he wants for his career going forward?

I do think he questions it a little bit. I think he loves the promotion. He loves being in charge, but he’s also someone who likes being out there with the team and impacting the department in a positive way and impacting the streets in a positive way. And you can do that, but when you’re in more of a leadership role, managing the department and overseeing things and dealing with the higher ups, you have a little less influence on that.

He says he understood when Grey came back as watch commander in the second episode, but would he feel the same way if it happened again?

I think he’d be better about it. He would be more comfortable with it all.

