‘Matlock’: Leah Lewis Shares Backstage Photos of New Costars After David Del Rio Exit

What To Know Leah Lewis celebrated Matlock‘s Season 3 renewal by sharing behind-the-scenes photos featuring new cast members.

The photos feature Edwin Hodge and Henry Haber, who will debut when Season 2 returns on February 26.

Hodge, Haber, and Sarah Wright Olsen join the cast following David Del Rio’s firing in October 2025.

Matlock was renewed for Season 3 on January 22, and Leah Lewis, who plays Sarah in the CBS drama, posted a collection of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram to celebrate. Two of Matlock‘s new cast members, Edwin Hodge (Skye P. Marshall‘s husband) and Henry Haber, are featured in the pictures (see below).

Haber and Hodge join Sarah Wright Olsen as one of the new stars of Matlock. They’ll all make their debuts when Matlock Season 2 returns on February 26.

Wright Olsen plays Gwen, an efficiency expert analyzing the firm. Haber plays Hunter, a younger associate from the floater pool who is a total bro. Hodge plays Langston, “the kind of guy who can show up late, knowing he’ll charm everyone into forgetting about it as soon as he arrives. A double PhD in neuroscience and philosophy, he is a deep thinker… and a smooth talker,” according to Deadline.

The trio joins the cast after David Del Rio was fired from Matlock in October 2025 following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault reportedly involving Lewis. Del Rio denies the allegations. A second investigation into the reported incident was recently concluded.

Lewis’s Instagram post on Monday, February 9, features Hodge and Haber and her Matlock costars, Kathy Bates, Marshall, and Jason Ritter, as well as Season 2 guest stars such as Yvette Nicole Brown, series creator Jennie Snyder Urman, and crew members.

“Matlock was renewed for a Season 3. Late to the post train, but that just gives more time for reflection,” Lewis wrote on Instagram. “There are many times after a table read for Matlock where I take a personal moment because some of the material hits the heartstrings directly. Even playing Sarah, I’m always surprised to see which other characters’ stories and lessons just knock me out of the park. Stories are what keep us humans in the light to be seen and witnessed, how we share who we are, how we relate and learn to each other, what we strive to be etc.”

“Being moved while getting to do what I love keeps me on my toes and constantly reminded of this human experience and how fragile, beautiful, and similar it all is,” she continued. “As much independence and uniqueness we hold, at the end of the day we can’t deny our urge to connect. At times I think that’s what television is. Behind the screen acting or in front of the screen sitting on a couch watching.

“Watching our world around us change drastically has been one inescapable heaviness, and then personally watching the acting industry shift in the last two years has weighed differently as we’ve moved into 2026. My hopes are that during whatever time our viewers are in, this show is with you and exactly what you need. Whether it’s a laugh, a recognition of oneself, a cry, or a bunch of friends on screen here for you.”

The caption ended with, “Cheers to Matlock and incredible creator Jennie Snyder Urman, our executive producers Kathy Bates, @katcoiro, @ericcolsen @amandatudesco @annarvjones, to the hundreds of guest stars we’ve had come on this show and make it SO rich every single week, and to our hard working and incredible crew that is allllways showing up with even more warmth, professionalism and creativity every season.”

The Matlock cast has been posting BTS content from the set since filming resumed on Season 2. Hodge’s first day of filming was on his birthday, January 26. He shared a video of Marshall and the cast and crew singing him “Happy Birthday” on set on Instagram that same day.

After the Season 2 midseason finale in December, Snyder Urman said that Haber’s Hunter brings in a new energy that the writers have been interested in for a while. She said that Hunter is not a “replacement” for Del Rio.

“We’re always bringing in new associates, new people, because we want to give our characters different energies to react to, and different obstacles to overcome,” Snyder Urman told Deadline. “And one thing that we were talking about in the writers’ room that we’ve been wanting to bring in is a bro, like a real bro.”

Matlock Season 2 comes back at the end of February. Season 3 will premiere in the 2026-2027 broadcast season.

