“It’s like, if we’re going to bring in a new chief, you’ve seen that on other shows, right?” continues Harthan of the trope that usually sees the introduction of a stern, by-the-book supervisor designed to cause conflict. “Well, what’s our brand of that? What’s our flavor? Let’s find an actor that we can write to their versatility and shake things up in a way that doesn’t seem right down the middle or expected.”

To that end, Harthan has booked Steve Howey (True Lies) to play Captain Nick Wagner, a series-regular role written to the actor’s comedic savvy. “We built a character that isn’t just coming in to sort of be the new boss and disrupt in the traditional ways and all that,” previews Harthan, who previously told TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine as part of our Fall Preview that Wagner is “a weird, enigmatic character” with some hidden demons of his own .

“He’s a bit of a chameleon and he develops these relationships with each respective character that have their own DNA. And that’s what’s been fun to write to,” the showrunner says. “So, I think right away when Steve lands in our world, you’re going to start to see these dynamics that he has with each perspective character. And that’s kind of the fun disruption that happens in the bullpen.”

And what about outside of the precinct? Last season smartly served up a slow-burn something between Morgan and Karadec, so the arrival of a new guy who sounds as quirky as Morgan could make for an interesting addition to the equation.