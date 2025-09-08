‘Let’s Make a Deal’ Sets Season 17 Premiere Date: Find Out What’s New

Let’s Make a Deal is raising the stakes for Season 17. The game show just announced its premiere date, and with what contestants and fans can expect, including guest appearances from CBS stars.

Host Wayne Brady is back for his seventeenth season, which premieres on Monday, September 22. Joining him are announcer Jonathan Magnum, model Tiffany Coyne, and musician Cat Gray. Along with them, the infamous Zonks return for another season.

The Season 17 premiere will honor heroes with an audience full of firefighters and first responders. Other episodes will celebrate Halloween and Christmas. Alzheimer’s Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness months will also return this season.

Season 17 will “raise the stakes,” according to a press release. Fan-favorite themes “Mega Money Mondays,” “Worldwide Wednesdays,” and “Fabulous Car Fridays” are all returning. But this time, contestants will have more chances than ever to win big. Tune in to find out more.

Mega Money Mondays is a themed episode of the game show, where contestants can win a large cash prize, usually $10,000 or $25,000 on Mondays. But, with the stakes higher than ever, the amounts will be bigger. On Worldwide Wednesday episode, contestants have the chance to win luxury travel prizes that send contestants on their dream vacations. For Fabulous Car Fridays, contestants have the chance to win a new car after completing a game or challenge. Sometimes, there is an option to take smaller cash prizes.

What’s new this season is that three CBS stars will be making special appearances. Survivor host Jeff Probst, The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, and Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock will all be on this season. Details about their appearances have been kept under wraps.

However, they might just appear to promote their shows as they all begin this month. Survivor Season 49 begins on September 24. The Amazing Race Season 38 will begin on September 28. Ghosts Season 5 is set to start on October 16.