‘Let’s Make a Deal’ Sets Season 17 Premiere Date: Find Out What’s New

Brittany Sims
Comments
'Christmas in July / Mega Money Monday' -- Coverage of the CBS Original Daytime Series LET'S MAKE A DEAL, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Jonathan Mangum, Wayne Brady and Tiffany Coyne. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Let's Make a Deal

 More

Let’s Make a Deal is raising the stakes for Season 17. The game show just announced its premiere date, and with what contestants and fans can expect, including guest appearances from CBS stars.

Host Wayne Brady is back for his seventeenth season, which premieres on Monday, September 22. Joining him are announcer Jonathan Magnum, model Tiffany Coyne, and musician Cat Gray. Along with them, the infamous Zonks return for another season.

The Season 17 premiere will honor heroes with an audience full of firefighters and first responders. Other episodes will celebrate Halloween and Christmas. Alzheimer’s Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness months will also return this season. 

Season 17 will “raise the stakes,” according to a press release. Fan-favorite themes “Mega Money Mondays,” “Worldwide Wednesdays,” and “Fabulous Car Fridays” are all returning. But this time, contestants will have more chances than ever to win big. Tune in to find out more.

'Let's Make a Deal': How Wayne Brady Has Learned to Predict Contestants' Moves
Related

'Let's Make a Deal': How Wayne Brady Has Learned to Predict Contestants' Moves

Mega Money Mondays is a themed episode of the game show, where contestants can win a large cash prize, usually $10,000 or $25,000 on Mondays. But, with the stakes higher than ever, the amounts will be bigger. On Worldwide Wednesday episode, contestants have the chance to win luxury travel prizes that send contestants on their dream vacations. For Fabulous Car Fridays, contestants have the chance to win a new car after completing a game or challenge. Sometimes, there is an option to take smaller cash prizes.

What’s new this season is that three CBS stars will be making special appearances. Survivor host Jeff Probst, The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, and Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock will all be on this season. Details about their appearances have been kept under wraps. 

However, they might just appear to promote their shows as they all begin this month. Survivor Season 49 begins on September 24. The Amazing Race Season 38 will begin on September 28. Ghosts Season 5 is set to start on October 16.

Let’s Make a Deal, Weekdays, CBS

Let's Make a Deal (2009) - CBS

Let's Make a Deal (2009) where to stream

Let's Make a Deal (2009)

Wayne Brady




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. - 'Intimate Violence'
1
Derek Haas Wants Jesse Lee Soffer on ‘Countdown’ — and Has a Fun Idea
Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Cote De Pablo as Ziva David — 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' Series Premiere
2
Will ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Return for Season 2? Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo Weigh In
Lady Gaga accepts the “Artist of the Year” award onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
3
Why Did Lady Gaga Leave the 2025 MTV VMAs?
Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
4
How the 2025 MTV VMAs Honored Ozzy Osbourne
Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, and Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 VMAs
5
2025 MTV Video Music Awards: The Full Winners List