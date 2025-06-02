Game Show Stars Reveal What Show They’d Most Like to Compete On

Brittany Sims
Comments
Let's Make a Deal model Tiffany Coyne and host Wayned Brady and The Price Is Right model Rachel Reynolds
Fremantle/Instagram
The third annual National Game Show Day took place on Sunday, June 1. Stars of The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal were asked which game show, not their own, they would like to compete on.

Fremantle celebrated the tenth anniversary of BUZZR, which is the company’s retro game show channel, and aired more than 300 new-to-BUZZR episodes of game shows, including TPIR, Match Game, and Classic Concentration.

“If you could be on another other game show, which one would you choose?” the hosts, models, and announcers were asked.

The Price is Right‘s model Rachel Reynolds said, “Besides TPIR, I would be on Family Feud.” Fellow model Manuela Arbelaez also said she would want to be on Family Feud, so maybe a The Price Is Right team on Celebrity Family Feud is on order.

“I feel like they have such a fun time, so I would be in for that,” Arbelaez said.

George Gray, The Price Is Right‘s announcer since 2011, would want to be on The Weakest Link. Gray hosted the syndicated version from 2002 to 2003, so that is no surprise.

 

Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady shared that he wants to have a three-peat and compete on Jeopardy! again. “I’ve done it twice in the past and would love to do it again,” Brady said. He competed in Seasons 17 and 19 of Celebrity Jeopardy!.

Let’s Make a Deal announcer Jonathan Mangum said he would love to be on Wipeout. LMAD model Tiffany Coyne said that she would love to play The Price Is Right. “I grew up watching the show. I would play along and guess the prices and I felt like I was pretty good at it,” she said.

The video ended with a blooper of Mangum and Brady. Mangum filmed his segment and before he could pick which game show, Brady walked in front of him and shouted, “JEOPARDY!” Someone on the crew cracked up before the two men walked off stage.

Which game show would you want to compete on? Let us know in the comments.

