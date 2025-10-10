‘Let’s Make a Deal’: Breast Cancer Survivor Has Chance to Win $20,000 in Sneak Peek

Paige Strout
Comments

Let's Make a Deal

 More

Let’s Make a Deal turned its blue set pink in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer survivors and current fighters will get the chance to take home big prizes in the game show’s Monday, October 13, episode. For the special Mega Money Monday episode, one lucky guaranteed winner will get to take home not $10,000, but $20,000. Meanwhile, another person could end up winning three prizes, including a brand-new car. Other prizes up for grabs include trips to New York, Las Vegas, Jamaica, and Canada, and more audience giveaways.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode (above), a contestant named Gemma opens up about her own breast cancer experience to host Wayne Brady. “I’m a kindergarten teacher, and I was diagnosed two years ago, and it’s the club I didn’t want to be in. But you know what? I’m here,” she says, earning appreciative applause from the show’s audience. “We’ve all had a journey, and I’ve met some amazing people, and I look at life so differently now. And just being here is just such a gift.”

Knowing that she’s had to “go through so much,” Brady tells Gemma that he wants her to “have fun” on the show. Motioning to curtain No. 1, hostess Tiffany Coyne reveals that the first prize Gemma could take home is a new barbecue grill, serving cart, outdoor glassware, and a Kodak camera package worth $2,798.

'The Price Is Right' Celebrates Breast Cancer Survivors & Fighters in Special Episode (VIDEO)
Related

'The Price Is Right' Celebrates Breast Cancer Survivors & Fighters in Special Episode (VIDEO)

The prize behind curtain No. 2 leaves Gemma jumping for joy, as it is revealed to be a home theater set consisting of a new TV, media console, speakers, a universal remote, and a floor lamp. The package is worth a total of $5,328. However, curtain No. 3 contains the biggest prize: an all-new Kia Nissan Kicks worth $25,070. To win, Gemma will play a game of Race to Finish.

Monday’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month episode will also introduce viewers to a fellow survivor named Janet. “During COVID, a few months in, I was washing dishes — ’cause we were all washing dishes during COVID, all the time. And I felt an itch at my bra, and I felt a lump,” she shares with Brady. “And a few weeks later, I was diagnosed with stage 3CE breast cancer, triple positive. And after chemo and a double mastectomy and radiation and some more chemo, I am four years cancer-free.”

After Janet beats another contestant in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, Brady offers her the option to keep the $2,000 she won or return it for the chance to win one of the episode’s biggest prizes: $20,000. Fans will have to tune in to see whether Janet walks away with the cash prize.

Scroll down to see photos from the episode ahead of its premiere on Monday.

Tiffany Coyne on the October 13, 2025, episode of CBS' 'Let's Make a Deal.'

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Wayne Brady and a contestant on the October 13, 2025, episode of CBS' 'Let's Make a Deal.'

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Wayne Brady on the October 13, 2025, episode of CBS' 'Let's Make a Deal.'

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Contestants on the October 13, 2025, episode of CBS' 'Let's Make a Deal.'

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Wayne Brady and a contestant on the October 13, 2025, episode of CBS' 'Let's Make a Deal.'

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tiffany Coyne on the October 13, 2025, episode of CBS' 'Let's Make a Deal.'

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Let’s Make a Deal, Weekdays, CBS

Let's Make a Deal (2009) - CBS

Let's Make a Deal (2009) where to stream

Let's Make a Deal (2009)

Jonathan Mangum

Tiffany Coyne

Wayne Brady




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Del Rio as Billy Martinez in 'Matlock' Season 1
1
‘Matlock’s David Del Rio Fired Over Alleged Sexual Assault Against Costar
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Only the Strong Survive” - After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation. THURSDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) NATALIE MORALES
2
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Explains That Major Death & the ‘Drastic Impact’ Ahead
Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Episode 3
3
How ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Just Wrote Out Velasco
David and Katherine Del Rio and Leah Lewis
4
David Del Rio’s Wife Katherine Hits Out at Leah Lewis Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Jeremiah Ing on 'Survivor 49' Episode 3
5
‘Survivor’: Jeremiah Reflects on How Jeff Probst Revealed Jake’s Fate