Let’s Make a Deal turned its blue set pink in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer survivors and current fighters will get the chance to take home big prizes in the game show’s Monday, October 13, episode. For the special Mega Money Monday episode, one lucky guaranteed winner will get to take home not $10,000, but $20,000. Meanwhile, another person could end up winning three prizes, including a brand-new car. Other prizes up for grabs include trips to New York, Las Vegas, Jamaica, and Canada, and more audience giveaways.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode (above), a contestant named Gemma opens up about her own breast cancer experience to host Wayne Brady. “I’m a kindergarten teacher, and I was diagnosed two years ago, and it’s the club I didn’t want to be in. But you know what? I’m here,” she says, earning appreciative applause from the show’s audience. “We’ve all had a journey, and I’ve met some amazing people, and I look at life so differently now. And just being here is just such a gift.”

Knowing that she’s had to “go through so much,” Brady tells Gemma that he wants her to “have fun” on the show. Motioning to curtain No. 1, hostess Tiffany Coyne reveals that the first prize Gemma could take home is a new barbecue grill, serving cart, outdoor glassware, and a Kodak camera package worth $2,798.

The prize behind curtain No. 2 leaves Gemma jumping for joy, as it is revealed to be a home theater set consisting of a new TV, media console, speakers, a universal remote, and a floor lamp. The package is worth a total of $5,328. However, curtain No. 3 contains the biggest prize: an all-new Kia Nissan Kicks worth $25,070. To win, Gemma will play a game of Race to Finish.

Monday’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month episode will also introduce viewers to a fellow survivor named Janet. “During COVID, a few months in, I was washing dishes — ’cause we were all washing dishes during COVID, all the time. And I felt an itch at my bra, and I felt a lump,” she shares with Brady. “And a few weeks later, I was diagnosed with stage 3CE breast cancer, triple positive. And after chemo and a double mastectomy and radiation and some more chemo, I am four years cancer-free.”

After Janet beats another contestant in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, Brady offers her the option to keep the $2,000 she won or return it for the chance to win one of the episode’s biggest prizes: $20,000. Fans will have to tune in to see whether Janet walks away with the cash prize.

Scroll down to see photos from the episode ahead of its premiere on Monday.

Let’s Make a Deal, Weekdays, CBS