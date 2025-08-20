‘Survivor’ 49 Cast Revealed: Meet the 18 Castaways (PHOTOS)

'Survivor' 49 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Survivor

 More

The Survivor 49 cast has finally been revealed. CBS unveiled the 18 new contestants who will fight to win the $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor on Wednesday, August 20, about one month ahead of the Survivor 49 premiere in September.

Among the cast is a producer of Black Panther and other Marvel titles (Nate Moore), a couple of Canadians (not the show’s first), and of course, two players who will return in the landmark Survivor 50, though who exactly is still being kept secret for now.

Survivor 49 premieres Wednesday, September 24, with a two-hour premiere starting at 8/7c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Survivor 49 will return to 90-minute episodes starting with Episode 2 on Wednesday, October 1.

Survivor is currently nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Host for Jeff Probst and Outstanding Reality Competition Program. The five-time Emmy-winning host returns as host for Season 49.

Related

2 'Survivor' 49 Players Were Replaced Last-Minute — Jeff Probst Explains Why

Twenty-five years after it first premiered, Survivor continues to prove both the ultimate test of physical and mental will, as well as the adventure of a lifetime, for castaways stranded on the beaches of Fiji and tasked with forming a new society, adapting to their surroundings and navigating an unpredictable social game to ensure their torch stays lit,” CBS said in its cast announcement. “The series also continues to capture the collective imagination of critics and fans, finishing the 2024-25 television season as the No. 1 entertainment series among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.”

Meet the players of Survivor 49 in the gallery below, including introduction videos with each contestant. Do you have a guess for which players will return in Survivor 50, premiering in 2026? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Survivor, Season 49 Premiere Wednesday, September 24, 8/7c, CBS

'Survivor' 49 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Survivor 49 Contestants

Jeff Probst for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Host Jeff Probst

Alex Moore for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Alex Moore

Age: 27
Hometown: Evanston, Illinois
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Political comms director

Meet Alex

Kimberely “Annie” Davis for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Kimberely “Annie” Davis

Age: 49
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
Current Residence: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Musician

Meet Annie

Jake Latimer for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Jake Latimer

Age: 36
Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan
Current Residence: St. Albert, Alberta
Occupation: Correctional officer

Meet Jake

Jason Treul for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Jason Treul

Age: 32
Hometown: Anaheim, California
Current Residence: Santa Ana, California
Occupation: Law clerk

Meet Jason

Jawann Pitts for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Jawann Pitts

Age: 28
Hometown: Salem, New Jersey
Current Residence: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Video editor

Meet Jawann

Jeremiah Ing for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Jeremiah Ing

Age: 39
Hometown: Windsor, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Global events manager

Meet Jeremiah

Kristina Mills for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Kristina Mills

Age: 36
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current Residence: Edmond, Oklahoma
Occupation: MBA career coach

Meet Kristina

Matt Williams for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Matt Williams

Age: 52
Hometown: Farmington, Utah
Current Residence: St. George, Utah
Occupation: Airport ramp agent

Meet Matt

Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu

Age: 29
Hometown: Sachse, Texas
Current Residence: San Diego, California
Occupation: Fitness trainer

Meet MC

Nate Moore for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Nate Moore

Age: 47
Hometown: Clovis, California
Current Residence: Hermosa Beach, California
Occupation: Film producer

Meet Nate

Nicole Mazullo for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Nicole Mazullo

Age: 26
Hometown: Long Island, New York
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Financial crime consultant

Meet Nicole

Rizo Velovic for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Rizo Velovic

Age: 25
Hometown: Yonkers, New York
Current Residence: Yonkers, New York
Occupation: Tech sales

Meet Rizo

Sage Ahrens-Nichols for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Sage Ahrens-Nichols

Age: 30
Hometown: Roxboro, North Carolina
Current Residence: Olympia, Washington
Occupation: Clinical social worker

Meet Sage

Savannah Louie for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Savannah Louie

Age: 31
Hometown: Walnut Creek, California
Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: Former reporter

Meet Savannah

Shannon Fairweather for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Shannon Fairweather

Age: 28
Hometown: Wakefield, Massachusetts
Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Wellness specialist

Meet Shannon

Sophi Balerdi for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Sophi Balerdi

Age: 27
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Current Residence: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Entrepreneur

Meet Sophi

Sophie Segreti for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Sophie Segreti

Age: 31
Hometown: Darnestown, Maryland
Current Residence: New York City, New York
Occupation: Strategy associate

Meet Sophie

Steven Ramm for 'Survivor' 49
Robert Voets / CBS

Steven Ramm

Age: 35
Hometown: Littleton, Colorado
Current Residence: Denver, Colorado
Occupation: Rocket scientist

Meet Steven

Survivor

Jeff Probst




