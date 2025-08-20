The Survivor 49 cast has finally been revealed. CBS unveiled the 18 new contestants who will fight to win the $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor on Wednesday, August 20, about one month ahead of the Survivor 49 premiere in September.

Among the cast is a producer of Black Panther and other Marvel titles (Nate Moore), a couple of Canadians (not the show’s first), and of course, two players who will return in the landmark Survivor 50, though who exactly is still being kept secret for now.

Survivor 49 premieres Wednesday, September 24, with a two-hour premiere starting at 8/7c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Survivor 49 will return to 90-minute episodes starting with Episode 2 on Wednesday, October 1.

Survivor is currently nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Host for Jeff Probst and Outstanding Reality Competition Program. The five-time Emmy-winning host returns as host for Season 49.

“Twenty-five years after it first premiered, Survivor continues to prove both the ultimate test of physical and mental will, as well as the adventure of a lifetime, for castaways stranded on the beaches of Fiji and tasked with forming a new society, adapting to their surroundings and navigating an unpredictable social game to ensure their torch stays lit,” CBS said in its cast announcement. “The series also continues to capture the collective imagination of critics and fans, finishing the 2024-25 television season as the No. 1 entertainment series among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.”

Meet the players of Survivor 49 in the gallery below, including introduction videos with each contestant. Do you have a guess for which players will return in Survivor 50, premiering in 2026? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

