Ghosts Season 5 is quickly taking shape at CBS as the network unveiled its first look at Season 5’s premiere episode, “Soul Custody.”

As fans will recall, the spirits of Woodstone and their living cohabitants Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and Sam (Rose McIver) were taken by surprise in Season 4’s finale. It turned out that Jay had accidentally signed a deal with the devil, promising his soul to hell in exchange for notoriety with his newly-opened restaurant, Mahesh, thanks to the devious Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh).

And now, as they look ahead to the future, the Season 5 premiere finds Sam, Jay, and the ghosts attempting to extricate him from this deal with Elias as Walsh returns in the hilarious guest role. Meanwhile, the season premiere’s logline also teases that Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) helps Puritan spirit, Patience (Mary Holland), through a crisis of confidence, and Pete (Richie Moriarty) and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) navigate the fallout from their Season 4 finale kiss.

As seen in the various photos below, it is teased that Caroline Aaron is returning as Pete’s ex-wife Carol alongside cholera ghost, Nancy (Betsy Sodaro). Could she have something to do with the fallout surrounding Pete and Alberta’s kiss? Only time will tell for certain. Along with Ambudkar, McIver, Holland, Jones, Moriarty, Pinnock, Sodaro, and Aaron, Season 5 of Ghosts sees the return of fellow costars Asher Grodman as Trevor, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty.

You won’t want to miss it! In the meantime, we’re pulling the curtain back on Ghosts‘ Season 5 premiere with a gallery of photos below. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on Ghosts Season 5 in the weeks to come.