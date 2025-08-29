The ladies of 3Quency (Brianna Mazzola, Nori Moore, and Wennely Quezada) won Building the Band, and now they’re making major moves as a group. They filmed the show during summer 2024, but now that all the episodes have dropped on Netflix, they’re finally moving forward with real plans for the future.

3Quency has officially signed with RECORDS/Columbia Records and will be releasing their first single “Top Down” on September 5.

“We are so excited to be signed with RECORDS/Columbia Records, especially because that’s what we’re prepared to drop,” the girls told The Hollywood Reporter. “New music is coming and we couldn’t be happier to share what we’ve spent the last year working on.”

In a release, they added, “We immediately felt the love from the team and felt like we were at home. Our goal was to build a girl group on the foundation of sisterhood. Our bond makes 3Quency what it is, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear ‘Top Down.’ It’s just the beginning.”

The group is also being managed by Johnny Wright, who has helped with the careers of *NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, and more.

After winning the show, Mazzola, Moore, and Quezada shared their plans for the future with Tudum and teased what kind of sound fans can expect from them. “What’s coming next for us is definitely nothing regular. It’s loud, it’s fun, it’s exciting, it’s empowering,” Mazzola said. “Every week on the show, we were keen on making sure each performance outdid the one before. Let’s show them something completely different — different wardrobe, different creative, different visuals, different vocals. We just constantly wanted to reinvent ourselves, and what’s coming next for us is also a reinvention.”

3Quency has begun teasing the new single on social media with some clips of the song, as well.

