All 10 episodes of Building the Band are now streaming on Netflix. The show released its first four episodes on July 9, followed by another three on July 16, and the final three on July 23.

With news of the winner finally being public, fans are already itching for more. Will the show return for Season 2? Scroll down for everything we know about the singing competition’s future.

Will Building the Band return for Season 2?

So far, Netflix has not confirmed whether or not there will be a Season 2 of Building the Band. The show is in the streamer’s Top 10 following the release of its final episodes.

In an interview with TV Insider, host AJ McLean was hopeful that another installment would be on the way. “Knock on wood, Season 2,” he said, later adding, “I was talking to my line producer last month and I’m like, ‘God willing we do a Season 2, how the hell do we top ourselves?’ There’s so much talent out there.”

When does Building the Band Season 2 premiere?

Since there is no official Season 2 renewal yet, there is no premiere date. Season 1 premiered in July, nearly a full year after it was filmed.

Who are the judges for Building the Band Season 2?

The judges won’t be announced until there is an official renewal. During Season 1, the panel consisted of Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, and Kelly Rowland. Scherzinger served as the main mentor to the bands and the head judge, while Payne and Rowland were judges and guest mentors.

Sadly, Payne died in October 2024, just weeks after he finished filming Building the Band, which is his final project, so he will not be able to return. It remains to be seen if Scherzinger and Rowland will take their seats on the judges’ panel again.

Is there a trailer for Building the Band Season 2?

Not yet, but check back for updates as more information about a possible new season becomes available.

Who won Building the Band Season 1?

The Building the Band Season 1 winners were girl group 3QUENCY. They beat out SZN4 in the finals to be named the winner of the $500,000 prize.

Building the Band, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix