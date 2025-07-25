Building the Band offered aspiring artists a unique chance to put their singing careers in their own hands. A group of 50 singers blindly auditioned for one another, with the ultimate goal of former a band with two, three, or four of the other contestants.

By the end of the auditions, only 22 singers made it into the final six groups. They then began living together and performing for live audiences, who got to vote for their favorites. Ultimately, judges Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, and Kelly Rowland had the final say in who went home each week.

The show ended with girl group 3QUENCY being declared the winners of the $500,000 prize. However, all of the bands still had the option of continuing to work together if they wanted.

It’s been a year since the show filmed in summer 2024, so where do all the bands stand now? Scroll down for the latest updates.

