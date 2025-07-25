Which ‘Building the Band’ Bands Are Still Together? Updates on All the Groups

Building the Band cast
Building the Band

Building the Band offered aspiring artists a unique chance to put their singing careers in their own hands. A group of 50 singers blindly auditioned for one another, with the ultimate goal of former a band with two, three, or four of the other contestants.

By the end of the auditions, only 22 singers made it into the final six groups. They then began living together and performing for live audiences, who got to vote for their favorites. Ultimately, judges Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, and Kelly Rowland had the final say in who went home each week.

The show ended with girl group 3QUENCY being declared the winners of the $500,000 prize. However, all of the bands still had the option of continuing to work together if they wanted.

It’s been a year since the show filmed in summer 2024, so where do all the bands stand now? Scroll down for the latest updates.

Autumn Bryant, Noriella Gjieli, Jenna Davenport, Erica Padilla in season 1 of Building The Band
Pete Dadds/Netflix

Siren Society — Still Together

Siren Society (Autumn, Erica, Jenna D., and Noriella) may have finished in sixth place, but they’re still committed to making their group work. Despite living in different parts of the country, the ladies are putting in the work to make music together.

“We FaceTime every day and have traveled to Los Angeles to be together,” they told Tudum. “It’s not always easy, but we’re so committed to this and to each other. Our bond goes beyond music, and it’s something really special.”

They’re also currently working on “writing our own music and discovering a sound that really feels like us.”

Haley Gosserand, Elise Kristine, Alison Ogden in episode 108 of Building The Band
Courtesy of Netflix

Sweet Seduction — Broken Up

Sweet Seduction (Alison, Haley, and Elise) had more tension than any of the other groups on the show, and they weren’t able to continue as a cohesive unit afterwards.

“We never talked about staying in a band,” Haley explained. “We all had different paths so we moved forward individually.”

However, despite their issues, Haley said she wishes her former bandmates “the best.” Alison added, “I have so much respect for them both. They’re both wildly talented women and very, very hard working.”

The women also confirmed that they keep in touch via a group chat, and Alison isn’t ruling out a reunion.

“I would be interested in performing with them,” she confirmed. “We could work together, we could not. Who knows?” Alison and Haley are continuing to pursue solo careers, while Elise is working toward a degree in music.

Mason Watts, Shane Appell, Zach Newbould, Conor Smith in episode 108 of Building The Band
Courtesy of Netflix

Midnight "Til Morning — Still Together

After finishing in fourth place, Midnight “Til Morning (Mason, Zach, Conor, and Shane) are more committed to being a band than ever before. The guys admittedly came on the show as a launchpad for their solo careers, but are now a “band that wants to stick together and make music for the long run,” Shane confirmed.

The guys all met up in Australia, where Conor and Mason are from, just two weeks after filming ended, and already have music in the works.

“Since the show finished, we’ve probably spent three months solid in the studio just day in, day out. We’ve got a whole album ready to go,” Mason teased.

Courtesy of Netflix

Iconyx — Sort Of Together

The guys from Iconyx (Bradley, Shade, Landon, and Malik) are pursuing their individual careers, but have hopes to work together as a band again.

The number one factor that’s kept them apart? “Literally just location,” Bradley said. “On the show, we are in an apartment [and] everything’s taken care of. But when you’re just taking the chance on your own … it’s a lot more serious.”

Now that the show is out, the guys will be looking to viewers to determine what paths they take next. “We want the fans to decide,” Landon added. “We’re going to be reading up on what people want. If people are like, ‘We need an album,’ then we’re going to give it to them.”

Cameron Goode, Aaliyah Larsen, Katie Roeder, Donzell Taggart in episode 110 of Building The Band
Courtesy of Netflix

SZN4 — Still Together

Runners-up SZN4 (Donzell, Aaliyah, Cameron, and Katie) are still figuring things out, but they’re committed to making their band work across state lines.

“We definitely have to plan because obviously things cost money and we have our own lives in places that we live,” Katie explained. “We’ve done a really good job of balancing our regular lives and making sure we’re still getting together.”

Cameron confirmed that the group is “creating” music, but things are still in the early stages.

Brianna Mazzola, Malik Heard, Wennely Quezada in episode 110 of Building The Band
Courtesy of Netflix

3QUENCY — Still Together

As the winners of the show, 3QUENCY (Brianna, Nori, and Wennely) had some help kicking off their careers because of the $500,000 prize they won.

The ladies said they intend to use their prize money to help their families and invest in themselves.

Wennely confirmed that the girls are “ride or die” and that they plan to constantly be “reinventing” themselves moving forward.

