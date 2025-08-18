Things were tense between the ladies of Sweet Seduction in Season 1 of Building the Band, and Elise Kristine has been fueling rumors of a feud with former bandmate Alison Ogden on social media ever since the show finished airing.

Fans have noticed that Elise keeps Alison out of her social media posts about Building the Band as much as possible. Most recently, she reposted a fan’s Instagram Story that praised her and the band’s third member, Haley Gosserand. “@EliseKristine and @haley.grosserand are such amazing singers!!!” the fan’s comment said, even though Alison was also in the video they posted along with the message.

The comments sections of Elise’s grid posts are also filled with fans pointing out that Alison isn’t included in her photos and videos. “The fact you haven’t included Alison in any of your promo photos gives my actual life. This level of pettiness is *chefs kiss* love this and you queeeeennnn,” one person wrote. Someone else commented, “So Happy I don’t see Alisson in your Page,” and another person wrote, “Am I surprised Alison isn’t involved in having fun? Y’all deserved so much better than her.”

While filming Building the Band, Elise and Haley confronted Alison about her attitude, and although they buried the hatchet and always came together for performances, they did not stay together as a group after filming ended. They finished the show in fifth place.

In an interview with Tudum, Alison said she has “so much respect” for both Haley and Elise and called them “wildly talented women.” While she said that all three girls are in touch via a group chat, she seemed to hint that she’s closer with Haley. “I view Haley as a little sister,” Alison said. “I really, really adore her. She’s such a strong individual.” Haley and Elise did not comment on where they currently stand with Alison or each other.

Today, Alison and Haley are focused on releasing solo music, while Elise is pursuing a degree in music as she also shares her own songs on social media.

