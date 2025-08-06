Midnight Til Morning found themselves in the bottom two week after week on Building the Band, but they still managed to finish the show in fourth place. The boyband, made up of Conor Smith, Mason Watts, Shane Appell, and Zach Newbould, was saved by the judges twice, but eventually got eliminated after being pit against fellow all-boy group Soulidified (later Iconyx) in Episode 9.

All of the guys were comfortable in the space of being solo singer/songwriters before the show, with Newbould even admitting to Tudum afterwards that he was just using the opportunity as a jumping off point for his own career. Plus, the group faced some setbacks during filming when Smith seemed more focused on his romance with Alison Ogden than he was with working with his bandmates.

So, did they stick it out as a group after the show ended? Scroll down for what we know.

Is Midnight Til Morning still together?

Yes, the guys are still working together as a band. Two weeks after filming ended, they met up in Australia and got to work. “We were in Sydney for about a month in the studio together,” Watts confirmed.

Not only are they working on music, but they also have a tour coming up! The tour kicks off in Orlando, Florida, on October 9 and will continue until November 16 with dates in the United States and Canada. Then, the guys will head to Australia for three more concerts at the end of November.

What kind of music will Midnight Til Morning make?

As a whole, the album will have a mix of genres, the guys said. “We all have our own stylistic flairs to us, and we decided we were just going to use that to our advantage,” Newbould explained. “We kept a little bit of what each of us has, and ended up getting this cool pop/rock/country sound that nobody else has right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Midnight Til Morning (@midnighttilmorning_)

More importantly, the guys want to “write music that makes people feel seen,” Smith said. “We want songs that people are going to use at their weddings and birthdays and funerals. We want to create something that’s immortal.”

Midnight Til Morning has already released two songs to get fans introduced to their sound. On August 6, they dropped “Bye” and “Ghost of Us.”

“Since BTB we’ve been busy boys writing, recording, rehearsing and we promise this is just the beginning!” the guys shared. “Bye was the very first song we recorded together and it felt like the perfect introduction to our true sound. We hope you love it as much as we do!!”

Building the Band, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix