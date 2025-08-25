‘Big Brother’: Katherine Woodman’s Stepmom Reveals What’s Next After Rylie Exit

Now that Rylie Jeffries has been evicted from the Big Brother house, most of the fans and Katherine Woodman’s parents are breathing a sigh of relief. Katherine and Rylie formed a showmance on Season 27, but were met with backlash when he threw things at Katherine, told her she was going to marry him whether she liked it or not, and wouldn’t stop touching her, among other things.

Katherine’s stepmom, Tracy, has spoken out, thanking fans for their support and sharing what will happen when Katherine leaves the house. Assuming she makes it to the Jury, Katherine won’t be reunited with Rylie until late September.

The X page, Big Brother Tea, shared a screenshot of a message she sent. “Thank you to everyone in the BB fandom, the media, influencers, followers, and general public for your support,” she wrote.

“The unity demonstrated over the past few weeks has been inspiring. However, please understand that we cannot comment about any communication between the family and CBS production.”

“Rest assured that Katherine will come home to family and friends who love her unconditionally, and she will have whatever support is necessary to transition her back to regular life after #BB27,” Tracy ended.

Tracy and Katherine’s dad, Matt, previously spoke to a TikTok creator about their relationship.

“How has it been watching the touching and the yelling and when someone’s throwing something at your daughter and all that kind of stuff?” Mr. Rogers, the TikTok creator, asked Matt, who shared it was “very hard to watch.”

“It seems like they took the live feeds, and if it was going in a way they didn’t want, they would stop the feeds, and then they’d come back when everything was happy,” Matt said about production.“They didn’t show much of it, but the stuff that got out there was disturbing.”

Tracy said that she doesn’t think Katherine and Rylie will be together after the show ends. “I can see them being friends after the show, but I don’t think a romantic relationship will develop after she’s out of the house,” she said. Tracy shared that she doesn’t think Katherine wants to be a stepmom since Rylie reportedly has two children.

Their statements came after Rylie’s mom, Michelle, told TMZ that Rylie has a “great heart and wears it on his sleeve.” “If Rylie’s happy, we’re happy, and that’s all that matters to me,” she said.

Rylie’s exit interviews were canceled after he was reportedly shocked by fan backlash.