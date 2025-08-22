‘Big Brother’ Rylie Jeffries Reportedly Stunned by Fan Backlash

Erin Maxwell
BIG BROTHER Thursday August 21, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Rylie Jeffries. Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
After professional bull rider and Big Brother Season 27 contestant Rylie Jeffries was evicted, he was reportedly stunned to learn he was the focus of fan backlash.

The reality TV star sparked concern from some audiences due to his behavior toward potential love interest Katherine Woodman, captured on the show’s live feeds. During the course of the show, Rylie was seen throwing things at Katherine, insisting they were going to get married, and touching her excessively.

On Thursday, August 21, Rylie was evicted by a 5-to-4 vote against Morgan Pope. In his post-exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves, Rylie was quizzed on his alarming comments, which included, “I’m being with you outside of this, whether you like it or not.” When asked about the nature of these unnerving comments, Rylie expressed disbelief, saying, “I did say that. I can’t believe y’all heard that.”

According to The U.S. Sun, a source close to the production stated, “It was like being hit by a wall of bricks as soon as he stepped off set. He wasn’t even upset at first because he was in a genuine state of disbelief.”

The source added that producers had to brief the contestant in a “situation-room-like setting” about the audience’s reaction, as well as real-world accusations. Some of the topics that have emerged during his weeks in the house inlcluded reports about his controlling behavior, past baby mamas, and previous relationships that had been made against the cringe-inducing cowboy.

“He doesn’t seem to remember a lot of what he said, or he thinks it wasn’t picked up by cameras so it came as a total shock to him.”

After the clip of Rylie’s comment about marriage to Katherine went viral, fans flooded social media to condemn the contestant’s red-flag behavior, even begging the network to remove him from the show.

He did not take the news well, according to the reporting. His reaction, combined with his lack of polish in dealing with the media, is what led producers to pause planned weekly exit press in the immediate future.

“They felt if they had gone through with the press, they would just be setting their own contestant up for failure,” said the source.

— Additional reporting by Brittany Sims.

