Rylie Jeffries has made headlines in The Big Brother house after displaying aggressive behavior and acting seemingly unnerving towards his fellow houseguest, Katherine Woodman, whom he claims he is going to “marry.” His mother spoke to TMZ about their relationship and settled the baby mama rumors that have been circulating.

His mother, Michelle, told the outlet, “They’re stuck in a house with no TV, no radios, no phones. They’re getting to know each other on a personal level we don’t understand. He’s not some obsessive stalker-type person like everyone is saying. He’s got a great heart and wears it on his sleeve.” She went on to say that his behavior seems “over the top on TV,” but he is a small-town man who “loves with his whole heart.”

“If Rylie’s happy, we’re happy, and that’s all that matters to me,” Michelle said. The Big Brother contestant’s mom also said that she and her family would love to meet Katherine when they both get out of the house.

However, some fans think that Katherine should separate herself from Rylie since he was seen acting aggressively towards her, including pressuring her with talk of marriage, and guilt-tripping her for not lying in the hammock with him, but Rylie’s mom doesn’t see anything wrong with his actions. “If she’s not happy, they will figure that out on their own. Their relationship is their decision,” Michelle told TMZ.

However, Katherine might not be the only woman he has shown affection to in recent months. Rumors have circulated that he may be the father of a child she’s expecting, after a former partner claimed he left her and her baby to enter the Big Brother house. The woman named Reagan claims that he refuses to pay child support and is only concerned about “drinking and girls,” according to a comment she left on social media. See the full story in the TikTok video above.

Michelle said that the claim is “far from the truth” and Rylie currently has “no reason to believe he’s the father,” but he is open to taking a paternity test once he gets out of the house. She claims the mother did not let Rylie attend any doctor’s appointments or see any ultrasounds with her.

Is it just me or are Rylie’s red flags waving in 4K? 👀 This is not OK and it’s getting uncomfortable to watch. Where are the men in the house to tell him he’s doing way too much? And where are the women to pull her aside and ask, ‘Hey, girl are you okay?’ But guess what? I bet… pic.twitter.com/hGit6tjb3p — Derek Frazier BIG D (@TheDerekFrazier) August 14, 2025

Michelle said Rylie will have his family to lean on when he gets out of the house because he will be “extremely upset and mortified” when he hears about what is being said about him.

As for why fans are concerned about Katherine, Rylie was seen on the live feeds on August 13 telling her, “I’m being with you outside of this, whether you like it or not.”

“What if we break up in here?” Katherine asked.

“We’re not going to. Why would you even say that?” Rylie responded.

“Because you might not like me,” said Katherine.

“You might not like me,” Rylie responded. “I don’t ever think of stuff like that. You need to stop thinking of stuff like that.”

After she denied wanting to break up with him, Rylie then asked, “Why would you say that?”

“We can see about it after,” Katherine told him, shutting the conversation down.

“I’m going to marry you after this,” Rylie insisted.

“Okay,” she responded.