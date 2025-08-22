Big Brother houseguest Katherine Woodman’s father, Matt, and stepmother, Tracy, have spoken out about her relationship with Rylie Jeffries after his eviction. The contestant was seen throwing things at Katherine, telling her that they weren’t going to break up because they were going to get married, and touching her excessively.

This comes after Rylie’s mom spoke out about their relationship and shared that he “loves with his whole heart.” She also opened up about the alleged woman with whom he fathered a baby.

TikTok creator Tommy Italiano shared GravitasQ host The Mr. Rogers TikTok live with his followers. “How has it been watching the touching and the yelling and when someone’s throwing something at your daughter and all that kind of stuff?” Mr. Rogers asked Katherine’s father.

“It’s very hard to watch,” Matt said.

“So, you’ve had to hold yourself back a lot?” Mr. Rogers asked.

“I did, and I think Tracey will attest to the fact that I’ve been really good,” Matt responded. He said that Rylie’s mom’s interview was very hard to read. About their behavior, Matt said, “It seems like they took the live feeds, and if it was going in a way they didn’t want, they would stop the feeds, and then they’d come back when everything was happy.”

“They didn’t show much of it, but the stuff that got out there, it was disturbing,” he continued.

The TikToker asked the parents how they would feel if Katherine wanted to be with Rylie after the show. “I honestly don’t think that will be an issue,” Tracy said. “I foresee there may be some sort of reunion with the cast, and I can see them being friends after the show, but I don’t think a romantic relationship will develop after she’s out of the house. If it does, I think it will be short-lived.”

“Now, Katherine is going to have to accept that she’s a stepmom to two kids? I don’t see her being a stepmom at 23. If I’m not mistaken, I think Rylie is like 34,” Tracy continued. “I think that would be a deal-breaker for her. She’s just not in that stage in her life. I’m sure she’s not aware that he has a record, assuming all of that is correct.”

She admitted, “I’m concerned that I’m seeing someone tonight and during the live feeds that I don’t even recognize. Katherine is not herself. She has, to some degree, felt the pressure of the Big Brother house.”

On Thursday, Rylie was evicted by a five-to-four vote against Morgan Pope. Katherine was visibly upset that he left after Rachel Reilly renomed him when Lauren Domingue used the veto on Vince Panaro.