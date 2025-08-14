The showmance of the season, Rylie Jeffries and Katherine Woodman, is giving some Big Brother fans who watch the live feeds a major case of the icks (and no, not it’s because of that bulge incident).

Ahead of Wednesday’s (August 13) new episode, fans took note of a certain conversation that occurred between the two that left them disturbed and, in some cases, even concerned for Katherine.

In a clip that was shared to social media, Rylie and Katherine had a conversation in which he vehemently insisted that the two were going to be together after they finished filming Season 27, leaving Katherine visibly uncomfortable, despite her smile.

“I’m being with you outside of this, whether you like it or not,” he said in the candid footage.

“What if we break up in here?” she asked after a pause.

“We’re not going to. Why would you even say that?” he responded.

“Because,” she answered. “You might not like me.”

“You might not like me,” he then said. “I don’t ever think of stuff like that. You need to stop thinking of stuff like that.”

After she denied wanting to break up with him, he then asked, “Why would you say that?”

“We can see about it after,” she responded.

“I’m going to marry you after this,” he insisted.

“Okay,” she said simply in return.

The poster of the clip wrote of the exchange, “Is it just me or are Rylie’s red flags waving in 4K? This is not OK and it’s getting uncomfortable to watch. Where are the men in the house to tell him he’s doing way too much? And where are the women to pull her aside and ask, ‘Hey, girl, are you okay?'” The poster then predicted it would not become part of the primetime episode to follow.

Is it just me or are Rylie’s red flags waving in 4K? 👀 This is not OK and it’s getting uncomfortable to watch. Where are the men in the house to tell him he’s doing way too much? And where are the women to pull her aside and ask, ‘Hey, girl are you okay?’ But guess what? I bet… pic.twitter.com/hGit6tjb3p — Derek Frazier BIG D (@TheDerekFrazier) August 14, 2025

Other Big Brother fans were similarly distressed by the conversation.

One fan on social media wrote of it, “Rylie does nothing but love bomb and aggressively say odd things to Katherine as if she has no choice in any matters. It’s scary and sad.”

Another added a prediction, saying, “There will be a restraining order ready for her to sign as soon as she gets out of that house.”

A third fan noted, “I hate how he always talks to her as if she’s a piece of his property, I really hope she wakes up.”

Tracy Spencer, reportedly Katherine’s stepmom, wrote on social media that “she’s not into Rylie. It’s just for the show.”