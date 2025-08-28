‘Big Brother’ Week 7: Who Won the Power of Veto & Was It Used?

Vince Panaro became the new HOH for the second time in the iconic Big Brother wall competition. He was on the verge of going home, but came out victorious instead. He was the deciding vote on evicting Rylie Jeffries, and half of the house was not happy with him.

He debated putting up Rachel Reilly since she put him up last week, but his allies advised him against it since he had just made an alliance with her a few days prior. Vince knew he wanted to put up Mickey Lee, despite being in a final three with her and Morgan Pope. The second person he decided on was Ava Pearl, since she is the only person in the house who isn’t in an alliance with him, and put him up on her HOH.

But he was stuck on the third nominee. Vince couldn’t decide between Rachel, Katherine, Ashley Hollis, or Kelley Jorgenson. He has had a final two with Kelley since day two, but has voted against her for two evictions without consulting her, so their relationship is rocky. Vince decided that Kelley could take herself off with either the Veto or the Blockbuster since she has done it before.

When it came time for the nominations ceremony, Vince settled on Mickey, Ava, and Kelley. Mickey was mad since they were supposed to be in an alliance. Ava shrugged it off since she put him up. Kelley was also mad because she said she was slowly trusting Vince again.

During Wednesday’s Veto competition, six houseguests had to choose between two wines. One was “poisoned” and one was not. They could decide to give their opponent the “poisoned” wine right away or see if they would switch with them. Whoever got the “poisoned” one got a strike against them. If they drank two “poisoned” glasses, they were eliminated from the competition.

The final round came down to Vince and Mickey. Vince offered her the non-poisoned one, hoping she would switch with him. She didn’t, so he was poisoned and lost the competition.

Mickey won the Power of Veto and took herself off the block. Vince struggled between backdooring Rachel or Katherine Woodman. Many of his fellow houseguests tried to sway him one way or the other. After much deliberation and a few tears, Vince decided to put Katherine up.

His alliance member, Keanu Soto, was disappointed in him. Katherine was mad because she thought he was putting up Rachel. Tensions were high.

See how it all unfolds, and who will be the seventh houseguest evicted this season tonight at 8/7c.

Big Brother, Season 27, Wednesdays, Thursdays & Sundays, 8/7c, CBS

