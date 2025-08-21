Week five of Big Brother saw Zach Cornell leave the house after Ava Pearl put him, Vince Panaro, and Keanu Soto on the block. Now, there is a new Head of Household and three new nominees on the block. This time, it feels like old-school Big Brother.

For the HOH competition, the houseguests dressed up in their best 70s prom outfits and sat in a fake living room for their “prom after party.” They had five minutes to look through the rooms of the fake house and try to remember every detail.

When the five minutes were up, they returned to the living room, where the Party Slasher called them. He gave them clues like “go to the room that had 13 red flowers” or “the room that is safe has more red cups than blue.” There could be multiple answers per round. Whichever contestants were wrong were slashed by the slasher and eliminated from the competition.

The final round came down to Morgan Pope and Rachel Reilly. Rachel came out victorious and won her first HOH and competition of the season. This was her seventh HOH overall, tying her with Cody Calafiore (Season 16 and 22) for the all-time record.

She debated who to put up, with Vince as a given, since she has been trying to get him out for weeks. Rachel and Morgan also butted heads the previous week as Morgan said she wanted Rachel in the Jury. But, other two nominations were a toss-up. Once Rachel heard that her ally, Mickey Lee, was gunning to get her out, her decision became easier.

However, Mickey told Rachel that Kelley Jorgenson told Mickey that Rachel was afraid she was “icing her out” after Jimmy Heagerty’s eviction. Rachel then debated on whether to put Mickey or Kelley up.

At the nomination ceremony, Rachel settled on Vince, Mickey, and their ally, Morgan. Vince was not shocked. He was glad Rachel put him up at the beginning of the week, so he had the chance to fight for veto. Kelley is not off the block yet. She could be a renom if the veto is used.

Wednesday’s episode saw six contestants — the HOH, the three nominees, Cliff “Will” Williams, and Lauren Domingue — playing in the iconic OTEV Veto competition, as well as the fallout from the nomination ceremony.

Mickey and Rachel talked it out, and Mickey told Rachel that she isn’t coming for her if she stays. Frienemies Rachel and Keanu also made a final two deal and promised to keep each other safe.

During the veto ceremony, the contestants had to bring OTEV, in this case a mafia pig, the names of the houseguest(s) that correlated with the question he asked (Who was the houseguest who left with nine eviction votes against them, etc.?)

In the end, it came down to Rachel, Morgan, Mickey, and Lauren. Mickey begged Lauren not to win if she wasn’t going to use it, so the nominees could have a fighting chance at saving themselves. But, in the last round, Lauren was the only one who was correct, so she won the Power of Veto.

After her win, Lauren contemplated using it. She has a final two deal with Vince, but didn’t want to make an enemy out of Rachel. After Morgan and Rachel told her not to be afraid of Rachel, she considered using it.

When she told Rachel, she made Lauren feel torn as she said that she would put up one of her friends if Vince came down. Lauren thought Rachel was bluffing, so she decided to use it on Vince.

Rachel kept her word and put one of Lauren’s friends, Rylie Jeffries, on the block, next to Morgan and Mickey. This caused tension between Lauren and Katherine, who has a flirtmance with Rylie.

See the fallout from the veto ceremony and find out who will be evicted from the Big Brother house after one of the three nominees takes themself off with the BB Blockbuster tonight at 8/7c. Plus, Rachel’s reign will end, and a new HOH will be crowned.