Most Big Brother fans and houseguests should know that covering up a microphone is a big no-no. Some fans think that Lauren Domingue should face “auto-eviction” for her actions.

In a clip from the live feeds, Lauren and Vince Panaro were seen talking in the storage room. “Oh no, your mic fell!” Vince said, laughing. He then leaned in as Lauren whispered something in his ear.

“One more time, I can’t hear you,” he said.

It was hard to hear what she said, but Vince seemed to pick it up as he said, “Ohhh!”

“I think I censor myself too much,” Lauren responded, not in a whisper.

“You do,” Vince laughed. “That’s not that bad.”

“It’s like… whatever,” she said.

A lot of times, when houseguests get out of the shower or accidentally move their microphone, production will tell them to “please put on your microphone,” so fans are wondering why she wasn’t corrected or “auto-evicted” for this.

According to the Big Brother Wiki, rules about their microphones include

  • All housemates must wear microphone lapels at all times, except when swimming or sleeping
  • Whispering inside the house is strictly prohibited. (Whispering is defined as talking too softly for a microphone to detect)
  • Covering or tampering microphones or cameras, writing secret messages, and talking under hidden places (such as bedding, tables, and beds) are strictly prohibited.

Lauren loves to cover that mic and whisper in people’s ears. Should be grounds for an auto-eviction if you ask me. #BB27,” an X user tweeted, implying this isn’t the first time she has done this. 

One X user said they thought she said, “Something like should have gotten a better picture, I think.”

“I thought I heard evicting. Not sure. I hope someone recorded it,” said another.

“Imagine if all the HG drop mics and whisper? Should not be allowed. Should be a penalty,” a third X user wrote.

Does Big Brother not yell at her for obstructing her mic? What’s the point of having that response if they don’t use it when it’s so blatant like that,” asked a fan. 

“Penalty nomination at least,” a fan suggested.

“Right? Where is BB when he says, ‘Lauren, uncover your mic’?” tweeted another.

“Isn’t something the voice says, ‘Don’t obstruct your microphone’? Why isn’t she getting that response?!” asked one last fan.

