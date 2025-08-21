See ‘DWTS’ Stars Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy’s Adorable Toddler Get First-Ever Haircut

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy‘s 2-year-old son, Rome, just experienced one of his first major milestones.

“And just like that, we have a BIG BOY ✨🥹😭🩵,” Johnson captioned photos from Rome’s first haircut via Instagram on Wednesday, August 20. Johnson’s post featured snaps of Rome smiling before and after his long locks were chopped off, as well as a sweet clip of him reacting to his new look.

“Rome, what do you think? Do you love your hair?” Johnson asked her son, to which he replied through a mouthful of crackers, “Yeah.”

Several of Johnson and Chmerkovskiy’s Dancing With the Stars colleagues shared their reactions in the post’s comments section. “I CANNOT😍😍😍,” Daniella Karagach wrote, while Sharna Burgess posted, “I’m crying 😭 he’s perfect ❤️.”

“Oh my goodness!” fellow DWTS pro Alan Bersten said in a comment of his own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (@jennajohnson)

Johnson’s DWTS Season 33 partner, Joey Graziadei, commented, “He looks great!!” His fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, also gushed over Rome, writing, “OMGGGGGGG 😭🥹.” (Johnson and Graziadei won the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on the show’s most recent season, which aired last fall.)

Johnson shared another photo from Rome’s haircut via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, captioning the snap, “My baby😭.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy met while working together on DWTS and went on to tie the knot in 2019. They became parents with the birth of Rome in January 2023.

Rome’s haircut comes one month ahead of the Season 34 premiere of DWTS. ABC has not announced which pro dancers, including Johnson and Chmerkovskiy, will return to the ballroom. This season’s announced celebrity contestants include TV personality and conservationist Robert Irwin, social media influencer Alix Earle, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jennifer Affleck.

Last month, Johnson defended herself against a social media user who slammed her for sharing a photo of Rome using a bottle. She posted a screenshot of the online troll’s response to the photo via her Instagram Story, which read, “Way too old for this fat r***** to have a bottle,” per multiple outlets.

In response, Johnson wrote, “What world are we living in?? I understand that I put my life out there publicly, which I honestly want to STOP doing when extremely rude and harmful messages toward my baby are sent to me. But are we ok as a society? Also, you yourself are a MOM!!!! Would you want me, a total stranger, to DM you this about your child? Because he’s drinking from a bottle??? Like WHAT ON EARTH IS HAPPENING.”

She concluded, “I love my social media community on here and really feel so connected to each of you. But enough is enough with the sad trolls/bullies on here. Please unfollow me IMMEDIATELY and respectfully get a life.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC