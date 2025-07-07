‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Hits Back at Online ‘Bully’ Who Criticized Her Parenting

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Jenna Johnson stood up for herself after receiving a not-so-nice social media comment about her parenting choices from an online ‘bully.’

The Dancing With the Stars pro recently took to social media after an online troll criticized her for sharing a photo of her 2-year-old son, Rome, drinking from a bottle. “Way too old for this fat r***** to have a bottle,” the user replied to Johnson’s Friday, July 4, Instagram Story photo, per multiple outlets.

Johnson issued a lengthy response while sharing a screenshot of the mean comment via her Instagram Story the following day. “Soooo yesterday I posted a pic of me and my son, whom I hadn’t seen in 4 days, and lots of people felt strongly about him drinking from a bottle,” she wrote on Saturday, June 5. “Totally fine when other moms give *positive* advice and I’m always open to feedback to an extent. But this woman (who’s [sic] profile pic is of her holding her own baby) decided to DM me this.”

She continued, “What world are we living in?? I understand that I put my life out there publicly, which I honestly want to STOP doing when extremely rude and harmful messages toward my baby are sent to me. But are we ok as a society? Also, you yourself are a MOM!!!! Would you want me, a total stranger, to DM you this about your child? Because he’s drinking from a bottle??? Like WHAT ON EARTH IS HAPPENING.”

Johnson concluded her emotional post by writing, “I love my social media community on here and really feel so connected to each of you. But enough is enough with the sad trolls/bullies on here. Please unfollow me IMMEDIATELY and respectfully get a life.”

Johnson shares her son with her husband, fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy. The couple have shared glimpses into their family life since welcoming their little one in January 2023.

Following the negative comment, Johnson received several messages of support from her fans. “You guys 🫶🏼✨🥹 Thank you. I honestly cried reading ALL your messages,” she wrote in a Sunday, June 6, Instagram Story update. “My heart really hurt yesterday at how vile and mean some people can be, but once again I was shown just how much this little community of mine on here can also show up. You gave me the love, support, and kindness that I believe in!”

She went on to encourage her fans to “remember that we are all humans, navigating life the best we can,” adding, “I promise to try and only spread positivity and light on my feed and I hope you feel inspired to do the same 💘.”

Dancing off the drama, Johnson followed up the post by reposting an Instagram clip of herself and Chmerkovskiy busting a move at The Dance Awards 2025 in Las Vegas.