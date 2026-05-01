‘Gold Rush’: Tony Beets & Parker Schnabel Battle for Mining Supremacy

What To Know Tony Beets secured the “King of the Klondike” title with a record-breaking 11,231 ounces of gold worth $45 million.

Rick Ness surpassed his 1,800-ounce goal by finishing with 1,811.56 ounces.

Kevin Beets fell short of his 2,000-ounce target, ending the season with 1,591 ounces valued at $6.3 million, but plans to come back for another year.

Winter is coming on Gold Rush as Tony Beets and Parker Schnabel battle it out for the mining throne. During the Season 16 finale that aired May 1 on Discovery Channel, the two exchanged words while joining Rick Ness for a drink in Dawson City before wrapping up their respective operations. ”I can’t have you finding more than us,” Parker said to Tony. At this point only 120 ounces separated them with each already exceeding 10,000.

Meanwhile, Rick just wanted to hit his 1,800-ounce goal with 400 to go. The vultures have been circling with Parker and Tony making offers for Rick’s land. “As of right now, I want to see how the season ends, but I’m considering it.” Rick admitted. The underdog doesn’t want to sell out, but money often talks. Tony’s eldest son Kevin also found his back against the wall needing 800 ounces more to hit his own 2,000-ounce target.

Their respective futures ride on the final week. How did they do? Let’s dig into the results below.

Parker Schnabel

Parker really wanted to beat Tony, especially with gold prices at a whopping $4,000 an ounce. He had four wash plants hoping to get him to the finish line. Frost continued to be a concern that would prevent them from keeping equipment running. It was up to his lieutenants Mitch Blaschke, Tyson Lee, and Brennan Ruault to get the job done. .”There is not a lot of tolerance for screwups or delays,” Parker warned. The last of the wash plant pay was run with Big Red and the Golden Goose. Bob in the Bridge Cut was also hard at work. Roxanne was running the second pit at Ken & Stuart’s with Mitch also tasked with making sure the stripping project got done in preparation for next year. Mechanics looked into a problem with Big Red’s motor. A replacement part needed was not in stock.

Luckily, Parker owned a Cessna 172 and employed a pilot full-time. Jack Frischkorn, who ran an excavator when not in the air, flew out to Whitehorse to retrieve the part. He managed to bring it back in time to get Big Red up again. Mitch worked overnight, wanting to finish his job early to make it in time for his daughter’s birthday. He was driven to finish, even working through a damaged ripper tooth on his dozer. Mitch headed home just as the first snowfall of the season began. The rest of the core Team Schnabel met up for the last weigh-in. Roxanne at Ken & Stuart’s generated 94.90 ounces. Bob at the Bridge Cut made 103.75 ounces. The Golden Goose and Big Red at the Golden Mile finished off with 307.95 ounces. Their overall total was 10,596.45 ounces worth $42 million. Was it enough to beat Tony?

Tony Beets

Tony had Cousin Mike make one more move for Sluice-A-Lot back into the Early Bird Cut extension, sluicing four boxes, 24 hours a day. He also had four plants going. Rounding out the other three were Find-A-Lot at the Corner Cut, Harold, and the Trommel. Tony had to step in when a tuck was flipped at the Early Bird Cut. Son Mike had issues with the Trommel due to some overnight tailings that built up and spilling into the distributor box. There was a clog blocking the whole thing. Adding insult to injury were motor issues. After eight hours shut down, Mike got it going again.

The weigh-in started with Find-A-Lot from the Corner Cut at 202.18 ounces. Sluice-A-Lot at the Early Bird Cut extension added 266.96 ounces. After Indian River they go to Paradise Hill’s totals. Harold at the Hester Cut brought in 132.12 ounces. Trommel came in at a monstrous 417.36 ounces. It was the biggest season ever totaling 11,231 ounces worth a massive $45 million. Tony still holds ownership of the “King of the Klondike” crown.

Rick Ness

The pressure was on for Rick and his small but mighty crew. They made one last-ditch effort at the Last Chance Cut. Rick’s Hail Mary also was to return to Lightning Creek, hedging his bets despite not having the best gold thus far. He wanted to squeeze 50 ounces to get them over the line. Rick accompanied Kai Shallcross to see about sluicing the leftover pay pile there with wash plant Rocky. Sadly, the equipment started smoking due to the feed pump failing. It was now all riding on the Last Chance Cut. Brian “Zee” Zaremba spent his last night before leaving to return to his family burning the midnight oil running equipment. The remaining others convened at the only bar in Keno for the results. More than 400 ounces more would be what they needed in order to secure bonuses for the staff and ensure Rick’s immediate future. The results were encouraging as Rick weighed out 431.91 ounces that put him at 1,811.56 worth more than $7.2 million. The crew even received their bonuses. Rick once again proved he was done but not out.

Kevin Beets

At Scribner Creek, Kevin’s approach has been slow and steady in order to keep the equipment he had from failing. However, the second-year mine boss had no choice but to speed up his wash plant with hopes of getting through the Sphynx Cut pay pile before they have to shut down for the season. Smoke was coming from the wash plant pump. Kevin’s idea backfired when he increased the water pressure to alleviate the extra dirt, but the machinery had blown pump fuel lines and injectors.

Kevin consulted Faith Teng, who planned to reach out to a neighbor in the area, who had shut down for the season and had what they needed. Kevin trusted Buzz Legault to replace the part once he acquired it Kevin and Faith go over to meet Tony and company for their weigh-in. That is also because Tony received 10% royalties on all Kevin’s gold. He weighed his three weeks, which came up to 376.16 ounces. That brought his overall total to 1,591 ounces. It may have been more than 400 ounces below what they wanted, but they still pulled in a respectable haul worth $6.3 million. That gave him confidence and wiggle room to return for another round of treasure hunts.