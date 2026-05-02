What To Know Bella Ramsey, Michael Sheen, and Myha’la join a star-studded cast for Season 2 of BBC’s reality show The Celebrity Traitors.

The show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and filmed at Scotland’s Ardross Castle.

Season 2 will film this summer and premiere later in the year,.

The Last of Us breakout Bella Ramsey, Good Omens actor Michael Sheen, and Industry star Myha’la can act… but can they identify traitors before it’s too late, or even play the part of traitorous “faithfuls”? That’s the question British TV viewers will soon be pondering, as that trio joins other famous folks in Season 2 of the BBC’s The Celebrity Traitors.

More just-announced Season 2 cast members include Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant, singer James Blunt, Barbie cast member Sharon Rooney, Love Island UK host Maya Jama, and model Jerry Hall, former partner of both Mick Jagger and Rupert Murdoch, as Deadline reports.

And the rest of the cast members are journalist Amol Rajan, mathematics professor Hannah Fry, Coronation Street alum Julie Hesmondhalgh, social media star King Kenny, former Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Miranda star Miranda Hart, EastEnders actor Ross Kemp, Heartstopper thespian Sebastian Croft, and comedians James Acaster, Joanne McNally, Joe Lycett, Rob Beckett, and Romesh Ranganathan.

The Celebrity Traitors is a spinoff of the BBC’s The Traitors. Those two shows and the American Traitors — all three of which film at Scotland’s Ardross Castle — were based on the Dutch reality competition series De Verraders.

With U.K. Traitors host Claudia Winkleman returning to emcee the competition, The Celebrity Traitors debuted last October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. In that debut season, an average of 14.9 million viewers watched as diver Tom Daley, singer Charlotte Church, Better Things alum Celia Imrie, Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, and others competed for charity. At the end — spoiler alert — comedian Alan Carr won £87,500 for Neuroblastoma UK, his chosen cause.

The Celebrity Traitors Season 2 will film this summer and premiere later this year, according to Deadline. The BBC previously announced that the companion show The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked will also return for a second season.