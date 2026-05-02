HGTV Star Erin Napier Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on ‘Home Town’ Set

What To Know Erin Napier shared a rare behind-the-scenes photo of one of her daughters on the set of HGTV’s Home Town.

Fans responded positively to the candid image.

They praised the Napiers for protecting their kids’ privacy.

HGTV star Erin Napier just shared a rare photo of one of her daughters behind the scenes while filming Home Town.

On Friday, May 1, the interior designer took to Instagram with a candid snapshot of one of her young daughters. She and her husband, Ben Napier, share two children, Helen, 8, and Mae, who turns 5 later this month.

“You never know who is just out of frame 🥰,” the doting mom captioned her update.

In the featured black-and-white image, Erin and Ben’s daughter sat in a stairwell while peeking into the adjacent room. Production crew members were visible in the background, seemingly filming her parents for the home renovation show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

Over the years, Ben and Erin have opted to keep photos of their kids’ faces off social media and avoid showing them in Home Town. They have shared pictures of their girls every once in a while, as long as the shot is from behind or their faces are obscured.

In the comments, HGTV fans rejoiced over the unexpected, rare glimpse at one of the Napier daughters. One Instagram user wrote, “How precious! Keep loving and protecting those babies. Who aren’t such babies anymore. 💗.”

Someone else pointed out, “I love pictures like this, so candid and in the moment, with a protective purpose ❤️.”

Another follower shared, “I really respect your choice to protect your babies. I do love the pics of them showing your real life and do not need to see their faces. Keep them safe.”

A different fan echoed, “Completely agree with you and your husband not showing your girl’s face.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “What a beautiful home. I can’t wait to see what you do with the place.”

Home Town Season 10, New Episodes, Sundays, 8/7c, HGTV