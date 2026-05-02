Gwen Farrell Adair Dies: ‘M*A*S*H*’ Star Was 94

Michelle Stein
Comments
Gwen Farrell Adair, M*A*S*H
Everett Collection

What To Know

  • Gwen Farrell Adair, best known for her recurring nurse roles on M*A*S*H, died at age 94.
  • Beyond her 16-episode run on M*A*S*H, Adair appeared in several TV shows and film.
  • Her family remembers her as a loving grandmother and guiding light.

Gwen Farrell Adair, the actress best known for playing several nurses in the ’70s TV show M*A*S*H, is dead at 94.

On Thursday, April 30, Adair died of natural causes in Sherman Oaks, California, her son announced in a GoFundMe campaign. As of writing, more than $1,300 of the $13,000 goal had been raised toward her funeral expenses.

“Gwen’s journey was anything but ordinary. She had a brief moment on screen, appearing as a nurse in the beloved television series M*A*S*H, but her true legacy was built in the real world through her strength, her presence, and the way she carried herself every single day,” the message began.

It continued, “Beyond her accomplishments, Gwen was so much more to her family. She was a grandmother, a guiding light, and a steady source of love and wisdom. She had a way of making those around her feel supported, understood, and cared for without needing recognition.”

Adair’s family concluded, “Her passing leaves a deep void in our hearts, one that cannot be filled. We will miss her voice, her strength, and the quiet comfort she brought into our lives. While we are heartbroken, we are also incredibly grateful for the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind.”

Gwen Farrell Adair, M*A*S*H

In 1972, Adair made her onscreen debut in Season 1, Episode 2 of M*A*S*H, ultimately appearing in 25 more episodes of the series. Other acting credits included an episode of Starsky & Hutch and films like Black Gunn (1972), Soylent Green (1973), Coffy (1973), Earthquake (1974), Towering Inferno (1974), and Billy Jack Goes to Washington (1977).

'M*A*S*H' Star Mike Farrell Makes Bold Confession About Replacing Wayne Rogers
Related

'M*A*S*H' Star Mike Farrell Makes Bold Confession About Replacing Wayne Rogers

After her stint in acting, Adair — who was married to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Frank Adair — managed boxers in Los Angeles. She became the first female referee in 1979. Additionally, Adair owned and operated a Fatburger restaurant.

M*A*S*H aired for 11 seasons from 1972 to 1983. It starred Alan Alda, Mike Farrell, Loretta SwitJamie FarrWilliam ChristopherHarry MorganGary Burghoff, and Larry Linville, among others.

M*A*S*H, streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and FRNDLY TV

M*A*S*H (1972) key art
Alan Alda

Alan Alda

McLean Stevenson

McLean Stevenson

Wayne Rogers

Wayne Rogers

Mike Farrell

Mike Farrell

Gary Burghoff

Gary Burghoff

Loretta Swit

Loretta Swit

Harry Morgan

Harry Morgan

David Ogden Stiers

David Ogden Stiers

Jamie Farr

Jamie Farr

William Christopher

William Christopher

Larry Linville

Larry Linville

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Series

1972–1983

TVPG

Sitcom

War

Comedy drama

Historical drama

Medical

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More M*A*S*H (1972) ›

M*A*S*H (1972)




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Eric Winter as Tim, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley, and Melissa O'Neil as Lucy — 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 18
1
‘The Rookie’ Boss Teases Chenford’s Journey in Season 8 Finale
Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 finale
2
‘The Vampire Lestat’: What Happened After Louis & Lestat’s Reunion
Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, Tony Beets
3
‘Gold Rush’: Tony Beets & Parker Schnabel Battle for Mining Supremacy
(left) Greg Shahade on
4
Polyamorous ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Greg Shahade Reveals if He Is Seeking Another Partner
5
‘Boston Blue’ Reveals Lena’s Dad With Huge Twist