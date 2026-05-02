Gwen Farrell Adair Dies: ‘M*A*S*H*’ Star Was 94

What To Know Gwen Farrell Adair, best known for her recurring nurse roles on M*A*S*H, died at age 94.

Beyond her 16-episode run on M*A*S*H, Adair appeared in several TV shows and film.

Her family remembers her as a loving grandmother and guiding light.

Gwen Farrell Adair, the actress best known for playing several nurses in the ’70s TV show M*A*S*H, is dead at 94.

On Thursday, April 30, Adair died of natural causes in Sherman Oaks, California, her son announced in a GoFundMe campaign. As of writing, more than $1,300 of the $13,000 goal had been raised toward her funeral expenses.

“Gwen’s journey was anything but ordinary. She had a brief moment on screen, appearing as a nurse in the beloved television series M*A*S*H, but her true legacy was built in the real world through her strength, her presence, and the way she carried herself every single day,” the message began.

It continued, “Beyond her accomplishments, Gwen was so much more to her family. She was a grandmother, a guiding light, and a steady source of love and wisdom. She had a way of making those around her feel supported, understood, and cared for without needing recognition.”

Adair’s family concluded, “Her passing leaves a deep void in our hearts, one that cannot be filled. We will miss her voice, her strength, and the quiet comfort she brought into our lives. While we are heartbroken, we are also incredibly grateful for the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind.”

In 1972, Adair made her onscreen debut in Season 1, Episode 2 of M*A*S*H, ultimately appearing in 25 more episodes of the series. Other acting credits included an episode of Starsky & Hutch and films like Black Gunn (1972), Soylent Green (1973), Coffy (1973), Earthquake (1974), Towering Inferno (1974), and Billy Jack Goes to Washington (1977).

After her stint in acting, Adair — who was married to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Frank Adair — managed boxers in Los Angeles. She became the first female referee in 1979. Additionally, Adair owned and operated a Fatburger restaurant.

M*A*S*H aired for 11 seasons from 1972 to 1983. It starred Alan Alda, Mike Farrell, Loretta Swit, Jamie Farr, William Christopher, Harry Morgan, Gary Burghoff, and Larry Linville, among others.

M*A*S*H, streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and FRNDLY TV