Kentucky Derby and Hallmark’s ‘Kentucky Roses,’ ‘Watson’ Series Finale, iHeartCountry Festival

The Triple Crown kicks off with the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby, and Hallmark Channel joins the celebration with an original movie, Kentucky Roses, filmed at Churchill Downs. Watson ends its run after two seasons, featuring a character from the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle canon. Country-music stars perform in Austin at the livestreamed iHeartCountry Festival.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

The Kentucky Derby

2:30/1:30c

SATURDAY: Mint julep, anyone? In what has become the Super Bowl of horse racing, coverage of the first leg of the fabled Triple Crown begins early, with hours to fill before the “most exciting two minutes in sports,” whose posted start time isn’t until just before 7 pm/ET. It’s the pageantry and history at Louisville’s Churchill Downs that has drawn fans to the spectacle for more than a century and a half. Oddsmaker favorites include the well-named Renegade, Further Ado and Commandment, and whichever of these majestic beasts, front-runner or dark horse, is bedecked with roses and $3.1 million for its lucky owner, speculation begins whether they can repeat at the Preakness in two weeks (May 16) on the way to a historic and rarely achieved Triple Crown.

Hallmark Media

Kentucky Roses

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: If the race itself leaves you wanting more, Hallmark complies with a romance filmed on location at Churchill Downs. Odette Annable (Walker) stars as Sadie, who works in the facility’s greenhouse among the roses, with channel favorite Andrew Walker as Ash, the son of Churchill Downs’ CEO. In a parallel storyline set nearly a century earlier, we discover a connection between their families that clouds the relationship forming between Sadie and Ash when he’s called in to repair one of the iconic Twin Spires that was damaged in a storm. Lay your bets on a happy ending, and you’ll likely leave satisfied.

Colin Bentley/CBS

Watson

Series Finale 10/9c

SUNDAY: The medical mystery procedural inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle ends its run after just two seasons with a tip of the cap to Sherlockian lore. In the series finale, a murder outside the Holmes Clinic’s hospital presents one last challenge for the good Dr. Watson (Morris Chestnut) when a sinister figure from his and Holmes’ (Robert Carlyle) past emerges. Eddie Izzard guest-stars as Sebastian Moran, whom Sherlockians will recognize as one of the villainous Moriarty’s closest and most deadly associates.

Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

iHeartCountry Festival

8/7c

SATURDAY: Austin’s Moody Center is the staging ground for a musical jamboree featuring some of country’s biggest names, livestreamed on Hulu and Disney+ and also available on all iHeartCountry stations and the iHeartRadio app. Among the headliners on the roster: American Idol‘s Luke Bryan, Parker McCollum, Gretchen Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Carly Pearce, Shaboozey, Kane Brown, and Riley Green (currently appearing on CBS‘s Marshals).

Erin Simkin/HBO

The Comeback

10:30/9:30c

SUNDAY: Poor Valerie Cherish (Lisa Kudrow). Not only does she have to face the press after news breaks about her sitcom being written by AI, but the cast and crew accuse her of lying. So who leaked it? While she tries to do damage control on set, she agrees to appear with her husband Mark (Damian Young) on his Finance Dudes reality show, where she soon realizes not everyone is cut out for reality TV.

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