What To Know Dannielynn Birkhead attended the Barnstable Brown Gala in her own unique style.

She expressed her desire to be recognized as her own person while still honoring her late mother, Anna Nicole Smith.

Dannielynn and her father, Larry Birkhead, continue to attend the gala to honor Anna Nicole Smith’s memory.

A year after hitting the Barnstable Brown Gala in the same dress that late mom Anna Nicole Smith wore to the event back in 2004, Danielynn Birkhead returned to the party on Friday with a look entirely her own.

As Dannielynn and her father, Larry Birkhead , attended this year’s gala, she wore a floor-length black dress by Punk Rave Clothing, and he wore a black Philipp Plein jacket adorned with glittering lightning bolts. And Dannielynn also debuted a short hairstyle dyed platinum blond with black tips.

“I feel like a vampire, which is the goal every day,” the 19-year-old told Access Hollywood. “That’s, like, my life’s goal, is to look like a vampire every day. … Like, Interview with a Vampire modern-ish.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larry Birkhead (@larryanddannielynn)

As the father-and-daughter duo explained, Dannielynn is emphasizing her individuality after years of being compared to Smith, who died of an accidental overdose in 2007 at age 39, when Dannielynn was 5 months old.

“I just want people to know that I love my mom, and she’s so beautiful, but I’m also my own person, obviously, and I hope that’s a bit more clear now,” she told Access Hollywood.

Added Larry, “So many people are quick to compare [Dannielynn] to her mom. And obviously, last year at the Derby, she paid tribute by wearing a dress, but that’s not every day for her. … This is more her style.”

Larry and Dannielynn have been attending the gala — a Kentucky Derby-adjacent event that raises money for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky — for years. As Larry explained to Access Hollywood, doing so meant paparazzi were less likely to photograph Dannielynn at other times of the year. But it’s also a meaningful occasion for the family.

“I met [Smith] at the Derby and the Barnstable Brown party,” he said. “We like to go back for that reason, and it’s a good cause for charity, but it’s also a way to pay tribute and to keep Anna’s memory and spirit alive — in my heart, at least — and it makes me feel proud when I see [Dannielynn] walk up the steps at the same place that I met her mom.”