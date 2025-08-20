Frenemies Rachel Reilly and Keanu Soto put their differences aside and made a final two alliance on Big Brother. But, is it binding on both sides? CBS has released a sneak peek of tonight’s episode in which the two of them agree to take each other to the end.

Throughout Big Brother 27, Rachel and Keanu have butted heads. They’ve gotten into fights in front of the whole house and argued about cleaning the bathroom, but he was there to comfort her when her ally, Jimmy Heagerty, was evicted.

Talking in the Head of Household room, Rachel asked Keanu what his plans were for the rest of the season. “We’ve already established we’re not going to see eye-to-eye, and that’s okay,” Keanu said. “But, full disclosure, we can run the rest of this game, I’m telling you.”

In the Diary Room, Keanu said that he and Rachel have had a rollercoaster of a relationship. “We’re like those siblings that used to bicker when we were teenagers, but now we’re grown and we’ve come out the other side stronger than ever.”

In the HOH Room, he said that they both have different opinions and values, but he values Rachel’s opinion a lot since she has played this game before.

“Ultimately, the enemies have officially become friends, so I think it’s only right that we call ourselves The Frenemies,” Keanu said. “We have such a good thing going right now. I would very much want it to be you and me in the end.”

Rachel wanted Keanu to promise her that he would choose her over anyone else. He said that he is not going to betray her. “I feel like you’re a straight shooter. I’ve gotten a good vibe, so…” she said.

“Yes, Rachel, I will lock in a final two with you,” Keanu laughed.

“Perfect. Thank you,” she said. However, in the Diary Room, Rachel said that she wants to work with him “for now” because he is a “shield and a weapon.” “But, I would be dumb to bring him to the final two because he would beat me because he’s a comp beast, but if he wants to bring me to the final two, great. What am I going to say, ‘No’?”

“Let’s set it on fire,” Rachel said in the HOH room before the two of them hugged it out.

See how their “friendship” and anticipated OTEV veto competition and ceremony play out on tonight’s episode.

What do you think of this unlikely pair? Let us know in the comments.