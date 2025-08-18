HGTV fans are desperate for updates about the fates of their favorite shows after the network recently canceled several beloved series. Earlier this year, Renovation Aloha aired its second season featuring hosts Tristyn Kalama and Kamohai Kalama, and the couple responded to a fan asking about Season 3 in the comments section of a recent Instagram post.

“Season 3 in the works ??” the follower questioned, to which Kamohai and Tristyn replied on their joint account with several fingers crossed emojis and praying hands emojis.

While the pair’s response didn’t exactly answer the question in a definitive way, it clearly shows they’re interested in keeping their show, which features the pair renovating homes in Hawaii, going.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama | Hawaii Real Estate Investors (@kamohaiandtristyn)

In July, various HGTV stars began revealing that their shows would not be moving forward. Among them included Keith Bynum from Bargain Block (although the remainder of Season 4 will air beginning Wednesday, August 20), Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from Married to Real Estate, and Jonathan Knight of Farmhouse Fixer, among others.

More recently, various outlets reported that Christina Haack‘s show Christina on the Coast, and Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa‘s The Flipping El Moussas, also won’t be coming back. Their joint show, The Flip Off, has not begun filming a second season yet, either. HGTV has not publicly commented on the programming changes or revealed the reason behind them.

One show that was recently confirmed to be returning, though, is Scariest House in America, which will have a second season later this year (just in time for Halloween). Love It or List It fans also received some seemingly positive news when the show’s official Instagram account posted a casting call for an apparent new season. However, there has been no official news about the future of the show at this time.