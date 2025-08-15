‘Love It or List It’ Team Reassures Fans With Good News Amid HGTV Turmoil

It looks like Love It or List It won’t be joining the list of recently canceled HGTV shows.

Though the series has yet to be renewed for another season, the show’s Instagram page teased that the show will eventually return with brand new episodes. “Do you want to be on TV? Is your current house no longer working for you, and you’re considering a move?” read a casting notice posted on Friday, August 15. “Our skilled designer and team of experts will transform your current living space into a stylish and functional environment that caters to you and your family’s needs, while our real estate guru is tasked with finding you the home of your dreams.”

The caption continued, “If you’re in the GTA and have a design budget of at least $75,000, then apply to be on this exciting series!” Applications are currently open on loveitorlistit.castingcrane.com.

Per the application, Love It or List It is looking for “outgoing, fun enthusiastic homeowners” in the Greater Toronto Area who are “willing to move out of your house for the duration of the renovation/shoot” and are “available to be on camera for up to 8 weekdays of filming (staggered over 6-8 weeks).”

The Instagram post featured a pic of hosts David Visentin and Page Turner, the latter of whom took over for longtime host Hilary Farr after she left ahead of Season 20. “It’s been a wonderful 12 years. I’m so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true,” she said in a February 2023 statement. “David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever.”

Farr continued, “Love It or List It has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it’s time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it’s a great one.”

Turner made her Love It or List It debut when the series returned for Season 20 after a two-year hiatus in April. The show sees interior designer Turner and real estate agent Visentin go head-to-head to convince their clients to — as the show’s title suggests — love their home with a new renovation or decide to list it on the market.

The Love It or List It casting update comes amid programming shakeups at HGTV. In June, the network shocked fans by canceling Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, and Farmhouse Fixer. The cancellations continued into July, with shows including Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas getting the axe.

“Obviously, I do know they are going through big internal changes, so I’m not quite sure what’s going on there,” Heather Rae El Moussa — who starred on The Flipping El Moussas with her husband, Tarek El Moussa — told Us Weekly last month. “I don’t have a statement for that, but I can say how much I’ve enjoyed being on HGTV.”

She continued, “I love filming The Flip Off and Flipping El Moussas and I love flipping houses. But I don’t know internally what’s going on.”