The stars of HGTV’s Bargain Block shared a sweet reunion ahead of the show’s final episodes.

“It was a pretty great weekend!” Keith Bynum captioned snaps of himself hanging out with his longtime fiancé, Evan Thomas, and costar Shea Hicks-Whitfield via Instagram on Monday, August 11. “I haven’t been as excited about the future as I have the last few weeks. Life has an amazing way of guiding you exactly where you need to go. The more you fight it, the harder things get. Hope you all have an amazing week! #happy #detroit #detroitproud.”

The Bargain Block trio posed for several group photos while exploring around Detroit. Hicks-Whifield shared her love for Bynum and Thomas in the post’s comments, writing, “What a FABULOUS weekend! Drinks, eucalyptus, laughs and peaches 🍑😂🥰.”

Fans were happy to see the stars back together following news of the show’s cancellation earlier this summer. “I miss the 3 of you. My family and I have basically stopped watching HGTV. All our favourite shows have been cancelled. Keep pushing through….🦋,” one fan commented underneath Bynum’s post, while another added, “This was one of the BEST shows on HGTV! I will miss the three of you and pray for all good things in your futures!”

“Love to all of you. Can’t wait until the new episodes begin. Remember, we love you all, what you stand for, work ethic. Will follow and support you all wherever you go ❤️❤️❤️,” a third user posted. Someone else commented, “I miss all three of you. Your shows were like friends coming to my home with entertainment and knowledge. I love the genuineness about all three of you. And that you were helping people not just getting rich. Many blessings on all you in your next chapter.”

Bargain Block premiered on HGTV in 2021 and follows Bynum and Thomas as they restore houses in Detroit. The couple are assisted by Hicks-Whitfield, a real estate expert, in finding homes to renovate and selling them once the transformation is complete.

Back in June, Bynum revealed in an Instagram Story Q&A that the show had not been picked up for a fifth season. “We do have a few more episodes coming out in August, actually starting on Evan’s birthday,” he told his fans. “But they are the remainder of Season 4 ’cause they did not renew the show for Season 5.”

Bargain Block is one of several HGTV shows that have met the chopping block since June, including Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

In a July 10 Instagram Story post, Bynum revealed that he’s “looking forward” to watching the final episode of Bargain Block. “It’ll be a lot of emotions that day, but it’ll also be officially the turn of a new page,” he said. “And I think Evan and me and Shea are ready for it. But the next page is going to be quite fun.”

Bargain Block, Season 4, New Episodes, Wednesday, August 20, 8/7c, HGTV