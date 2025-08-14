Following the recent slew of HGTV show cancellations, one series is coming back just in time for Halloween.

Retta will visit more of the wackiest and spookiest houses across the U.S. in Season 2 of Scariest House in America. The six-episode season, which premieres next month, will see the actress “tour 15 more petrifyingly paranormal or horrifically hideous houses whose owners say are haunted by scary stories and hair-raising sights,” per the network on Thursday, August 14.

“This season, the frightening finds will include a former funeral home with a basement morgue, a house situated on a graveyard and a property that resembles a witch’s hat — all where spooky shadows lurk, lights flicker and strange noises abound,” the season’s description reads.

Each episode will feature “unfiltered views” from Retta about each of the homes’ “scary appearance, un-livability and fright factor.” Whichever house is deemed the “scariest” in the one-house season finale will receive $150,000 renovation by HGTV’s Alison Victoria.

“What can I say? We’re back hunting down scary houses,” Retta quipped in a statement. “Another season of uneasy sleep for yours truly. I hope you all enjoy!”

The Season 2 premiere will feature “eerie homes in the East, from a centuries-old, ghost-filled Maryland estate, to a historic haunted house in Connecticut with a creepy attic and an 1800s Georgia jail offering unexplained sights and sounds,” according to HGTV.

Scariest House in America debuted in October 2024 and garnered over 8.3 million viewers in its debut season. The series is a spinoff of Ugliest House in America, which Retta has hosted since its premiere in 2022. Both shows follow the same format, though Ugliest House in America highlights some of the country’s most unique and quirky homes.

The return of Scariest House in America comes on the heels of several HGTV show cancellations. Bargain Block was the first series to get the axe back in June, followed by Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, and Farmhouse Fixer. Battle on the Beach was canceled in July, along with Christina on the Coast and The Flipping El Moussas.

Despite its cancellation, Bargain Block will return with the remaining episodes of its fourth and final season on Wednesday, August 20. One of its stars, Keith Bynum, made a surprising comment about the show’s end via his Instagram Story last month, revealing that he’s looking forward to watching Bargain Block‘s final episode.

“It’ll be a lot of emotions that day, but it’ll also be officially the turn of a new page,” he told his Instagram followers on July 10. “And I think Evan [Thomas] and me and Shea [Hicks-Whitfield] are ready for it. But the next page is going to be quite fun.”

Scariest House in America, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 19, 9/8c, HGTV