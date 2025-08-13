‘Big Brother’: Rachel Reilly Comes for Morgan Pope in Storage Room Showdown (VIDEO)

Pull up a chair and grab a snack from the storage room because Rachel Reilly just got salty. See a sneak peek from tonight’s Big Brother episode of Rachel and Morgan Pope arguing in the storage room after Morgan implied she wanted to get the Season 13 winner out during Jury.

The clip began with the two women talking calmly in the storage room. “You know how I feel about you. Your game is very close to my game. I’m trying to get people out,” Morgan said. “They could potentially think that you being in here is a problem, me being in here is a problem.”

Morgan shared that she was trying to reconnect with Rachel because they haven’t talked since their ally, Jimmy Heagerty, was evicted, and she wants to work with her moving forward.

“I think there are way bigger problems than you and I,” Rachel said, to which Morgan agreed.

They then discussed people wanting to break up the showmance of Rylie Jeffries and Katherine Woodman, which Rachel knows about all too well because she was in one with her now husband on Seasons 12 and 13.

“I’m indifferent about that. I just know that I’m aligned with you, and I want you in Jury,” Morgan said. This is where the conversation took a turn.

“Morgan, you know that I’m not going to the jury. I will be in this house until the final three,” Rachel shot back. “You guys think I’m going to Jury? I am not going to that Jury house!” Rachel wound up being the first person in the jury on Season 12 and won the game in Season 13.

“No, I just meant to get to that checkpoint,” Morgan said.

“That is literally what everyone keeps telling me, and I’m so tired of it,” Rachel said. “You can underestimate me all you want. I have won this game. I have played twice. You newbies think that you can tell me what to do. I’ve heard better. I’ve played with better.”

Morgan explained that she is trying to take her as far as she possibly can and isn’t telling her what to do.

“If you guys think you’re keeping me til Jury to sit in the Jury house, you’re crazy,” Rachel said. “Because I will not be there. I will be in this house, sitting in that final two chair. So, if you guys want to f**k with me, go ahead. I am tired of the disrespect. I am tired of you not putting a f**king crown on my name.”

“Everyone who says they want to ‘take me to Jury.’ They have another thing coming. The fire has not even come out.”

Morgan said that she didn’t mean to offend Rachel. In the Diary Room, she said Rachel misunderstood what she was saying. “I’m not trying to get her out anytime soon,” she said. “But, now I am.”

The clip ended with Rachel saying that she didn’t want Morgan to go but is tired of being disrespected, so she might have to. “And she just provided me with the best information to make that happen.”

See how the fight unfolds on tonight’s episode at 8/7c.

Big Brother, Season 27, Wednesdays, Thursdays & Sundays, 8/7c, CBS