Chicago P.D. has a new cast member in Season 13, and we now have a first look at Arienne Mandi in character on set.

Marina Squerciati, who plays Detective Kim Burgess — she was promoted last season (finally) — shared a photo from filming on Wednesday, August 13. Pictured are Mandi (Officer Imani), Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Officer Dante Torres), and Patrick John Flueger (Officer Adam Ruzek). “ChiHards, welcome Officer Imani!” Squerciati wrote in the caption. “She’s awesome and fierce and wears cool shoes and we like her a lot. #chicagopd @arienne_mandi #ariennemandi #team #wolfpack #imani”

In June, it was announced that Toya Turner (Officer Kiana Cook) would not be returning to Chicago P.D. for Season 13; she only starred in Season 12. Then, in July, Mandi’s casting as a new series regular was announced.

Her character was then called Naomi Kerr, with Squerciati’s post suggesting that has since changed. Then, she was described as a former soldier and military contractor who is said to thrive in dangerous situations. She was also called a fearless outsider who keeps her cards close to the vest. We’ll have to wait to see how she fits in with Intelligence, but as this on-set photo shows, she’s ready to be out in the field with the unit.

There is a bit up in the air about Intelligence heading into Season 13. At the end of Season 12, the corrupt Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) had opened an investigation into the unit. Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) did take him down — using some tactics we’d seen from him in the past— but that didn’t necessarily mean the unit’s problems were over.

“I like that it’s open right now,” showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Insider in May.

Chicago P.D. also stars LaRoyce Hawkins (as Officer Kevin Atwater) and Amy Morton (as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt).

What are you hoping to see from Intelligence’s new member in Season 13? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago P.D., Season 13 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 10/9c, NBC