Well, the good news: At least none of the One Chicago shows left us wondering if we were going to have to start preparing ourselves to say goodbye to one of our favorite characters after the May 2025 finales. The bad news: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all left us, as usual, with plenty of questions as we settle in for the summer hiatus.

With Med, we thought we knew who the father of Hannah’s (Jessy Schram) baby is, but a surprise visit to another doctor from her opened up the possibilities. Over on Fire, one couple got happy news while another seemingly reunited … just as one of them (Jake Lockett‘s Carver) is planning to leave Chicago behind (and the actor is exiting). And P.D. may have taken the corrupt deputy chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) off the table — Voight (Jason Beghe) returning to Voight-like behavior — but the future of Intelligence as a unit may be uncertain.

Below, we take a look at the burning questions that result from those cliffhangers and more. Let us know yours in the comments section.

Chicago Med, Season 11, Fall 2025, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 14, Fall 2025, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 13, Fall 2025, Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC