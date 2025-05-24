One Chicago: 10 Burning Questions for ‘Med,’ ‘Fire’ & ‘P.D.’ for Fall 2025

Meredith Jacobs
George Burns Jr / NBC; Lori Allen / NBC; Peter Gordon/NBC

Well, the good news: At least none of the One Chicago shows left us wondering if we were going to have to start preparing ourselves to say goodbye to one of our favorite characters after the May 2025 finales. The bad news: Chicago MedChicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all left us, as usual, with plenty of questions as we settle in for the summer hiatus.

With Med, we thought we knew who the father of Hannah’s (Jessy Schram) baby is, but a surprise visit to another doctor from her opened up the possibilities. Over on Fire, one couple got happy news while another seemingly reunited … just as one of them (Jake Lockett‘s Carver) is planning to leave Chicago behind (and the actor is exiting). And P.D. may have taken the corrupt deputy chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) off the table — Voight (Jason Beghe) returning to Voight-like behavior — but the future of Intelligence as a unit may be uncertain.

Below, we take a look at the burning questions that result from those cliffhangers and more. Let us know yours in the comments section.

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Finale
George Burns Jr / NBC

Chicago Med: Who's the father of Hannah's baby?

It seemed like a given that the father is Ripley (Luke Mitchell), simply because while they may have been broken up, there was nothing to suggest that Hannah had been with anyone else … until, perhaps, near the end of the finale, when she went to see Archer (Steven Weber) and said they needed to talk. But did she mean that in a platonic or a “we’re having a baby together” way? The former certainly is possible — we’ve seen the strength of the bond between those two — but her “it’s complicated” in a deleted scene that has since been posted online and that ending suggest there could be more to it. And showrunner Allen MacDonald refusing to comment may lend credence to it.

“I will say that I think Hannah needs to process this in one way or another. Archer is someone who she feels very safe speaking with. I think when Hannah feels destabilized that Archer is a stabilizing force for her and vice versa,” he told us.

Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Episode 20
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago Med: Is Ripley moving on with Sadie?

Earlier this season, while suspended, Ripley encountered Sadie (Holly Curran) and her daughter, trapped in a well, and saved both; he had to cut off Sadie’s leg to do so. Just as Hannah was knocking on Archer’s door in the finale, someone was visiting Ripley as well (making us believe she was going to see him), and that was Sadie! Is there a new romance brewing there? “That’s possible, but also there might be a wrench thrown in all that,” warns MacDonald.

Yaya DaCosta as April, Nick Gehlfuss as Will, and Colin Donnell as Connor — 'Chicago Med' Season 2 Episode 4
Elizabeth Sisson / ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Chicago Med: Which original cast member(s) could be returning?

After returns from Reese (Rachel DiPillo) and Robin (Mekia Cox), we need to see more past doctors — and it sounds like we will! “In the One Chicago world, it’s completely legitimate to check in on people, characters that we love and we miss, and what fun to see them interact with the new doctors that the audience knows, but they don’t. And so yes, I intend to at least bring back one if not two or more original cast members [from the series premiere] in the next season,” MacDonald shared with us. And we completely agree! The hospital has changed quite a bit over the years — there are only three cast members left who were there in Season 1 (Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Marlyne Barrett) — and it would be great to check in with any of the others.

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 19
Peter Gordon / NBC

Chicago Fire: How will Ritter and Carver be written out?

Heading into the finale, we knew that it would be Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett’s last episode as series regulars. Showrunner Andrea Newman also told us that how their characters’ exits would be explained would have to wait for next season and that she hoped to have them back for “more than you expect for at least part” of it.

The finale did offer up a possibility for Carver, with him planning to leave Chicago behind for Denver (for his sobriety), only for him and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) to say “I love you” and seemingly be on the path to getting back together. But, as Newman pointed out, that doesn’t fix everything. “There’s a lot of loaded, heartbreaking, and heart-fulfilling things between them, decisions to be made,” she warned.

With the auditor earlier this season revealing changes will be coming and possible cuts made across the CFD and at 51, it’s very possible that could explain Ritter’s exit — maybe he has to become a floater, allowing for us to see him at least sometimes — and Carver may not have a choice but to look elsewhere (Denver) for a job.

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 20
George Burns Jr / NBC

Chicago Fire: How will Stellaride handle Kidd's pregnancy?

It wasn’t easy, but Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney), after coming so close to adopting, are expanding their family: She revealed in the final moments of the finale that she’s pregnant! That, of course, raises so many questions about how they’ll balance being first responders who rush into danger every shift with being parents, but it’s something that some of their coworkers have experience in. Sure, it’s both of them, so it’s a bit different, but if anyone can handle it, it’s these two. But we do have to admit we’re a bit worried about the inevitable “Kidd very pregnant and in the middle of danger” rescue.

Newman wasn’t sure exactly how long the time jump will be between seasons — they always have one — but she did note the aforementioned high stakes for the couple when looking ahead to Season 14. “It’s a way to really just amp everything up for these two and test this relationship in all new ways while keeping them in love and sexy and all the things we like about them together. But yeah, parenthood, that’s going to shake it up for sure,” she added.

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 21
Peter Gordon / NBC

Chicago Fire: Will Pascal remain chief?

After the Season 12 finale, it was expected that Herrmann (David Eigenberg) would take over as chief at 51 following Boden’s (Eamonn Walker) promotion. But he missed a captain test, Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) came in, and soon, there was a question of whether or not Herrmann even wanted that position. It turned out he didn’t, and instead, he stepped down to become a regular firefighter again and allow Mouch (Christian Stolte) to be lieutenant on Engine. Pascal did begin to settle in at 51 as the season progressed, especially after seeing how everyone was there for him following his wife’s death, then her funeral, and in the finale when he was accused of attempted murder (of her killer).

Now, “51 feels like his home,” Newman confirmed. “We’ll see him in Season 14, for sure.” But how much? We’ll have to wait and see.

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater, Toya Turner as Kiana Cook — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 18
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago P.D.: Will Intelligence be operating like usual in Season 13?

Reid launched an investigation into Intelligence, including Torres’ (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) relationship with a CI and the cover-up of it (specifically by Marina Squerciati‘s Burgess). Reid’s corruption was exposed, and Voight guessed that with that, Intelligence would be in the clear. But that may not necessarily be the case, given the following comments from showrunner Gwen Sigan.

“That’s the question. I don’t know the answer yet, but I love that we have a lot of options. So that’s where we’ll start in the room, I’m sure, is answering that question, but I like that it’s open right now,” she said.

After all, Intelligence could still have to answer to someone for some of the things they’ve done, and it could make it even more complicated if they have to do so because of an investigation by a corrupt cop, whom Voight then used questionable moves to get rid of.

Jason Beghe as Sgt. Hank Voight — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 3
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago P.D.: Will Voight continue to backslide into who he used to be?

Voight not only told the son of a drug dealer that Reid had killed where the deputy chief would be so he could kill him, but he also promised immunity to another dealer and got his brother released from prison so he’d talk. Reid, as he was dying, told Voight, “You’re worse than me.” Sigan wants that to be something the audience questions.

“There’s a lot of different ways to look at it. Is it true? Is it not true? And I think it’s going to be rattling around in Voight’s subconscious for a while,” the EP told us. “Who knows what this guy’s going to get up to next year. I mean, he’s definitely in an interesting place and to see how the team is going to react to that because the team has different relationships with him now than years ago. So how is that going to all work out next season?”

Could we see a Voight who’s closer to the Voight he was when we first met him on Fire? He doesn’t have Olinsky in his ear anymore to stop him, and Sigan said that he was possibly the only who could have in the finale…

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12
Lori Allen / NBC

Chicago P.D.: Is the drama behind Burgess and Ruzek?

And by that, we mean the drama that keeps them from being a solid couple. This is a TV show and they’re a couple — they’ll never be drama-free. But considering how long it took them to get married, they deserve a break from that usual relationship drama. It does sound like that could be the case, based on what Sigan told us.

“I think it’ll be really fun to write a married couple. We haven’t had a married couple on the show, really, since Halstead and Upton were married, but their marriage was very fraught. So this will feel a little bit different,” she said. “And yeah, I think it’ll be a challenge, and I think it will be just an interesting dynamic to see play out at home, but also at work and sort of what they could be pushed into because they have that stability at home, kind of taking risks at work could be really fun and different.”

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Miranda Rae Mayo as Lt. Stella Kidd — One Chicago Crossover 2025
George Burns Jr / NBC

One Chicago: Will there be another crossover?

It was about five years between the last two three-show events (in large part due to COVID), and scheduling them isn’t easy. It’s great when we get them, and the mini-crossovers are just as much fun, seeing Fire paramedics pop up on MedP.D. officers show up on Fire, and the like. But the 2025 crossover gave us pairings we couldn’t get enough of, including Kidd and Ruzek, and we always would love to see more.

