Savannah Chrisley Teases Major Life Update After Parents’ Prison Release

Savannah Chrisley campaigned nonstop to bring her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, home from prison, but after just three months of their release, she is ready to move out.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum opened up on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, revealing she will be leaving the family home in Nashville and moving into a condo. “I am moving, and I am so excited,” she told her listeners, per People.

“I have loved all the time I have had with my family. I have loved it,” she continued. “But as an almost 30-year-old woman, I need my own space. I love being alone, and it’s really tough not having that alone time and space. And I know my parents want their life organized and all of their things in one spot. So it just made the most sense for me to move out.”

Todd and Julie were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. They spent just a little over two years behind bars before President Donald Trump issued them full pardons on May 27, 2025.

While her parents were incarcerated, Savannah became the legal guardian to her younger siblings, Chloe and Grayson, and took on the responsibilities of running the family home.

Savannah is ready to let some of those responsibilities go as she prepares for condo life. “I think all the responsibilities I have had for two and a half years have been so overwhelming that I literally just want to walk out my door, lock it, and leave,” she said. “Not have to worry about a yard and pool and all the things. So I am moving into a condo, and I’m so excited.”

She shared that the condo is in Nashville and that she’ll be working with designer Kim Briggs of The Vibe Interiors to decorate the space. The reality star also teased some TikTok ideas inspired by the move, including a “before and after” photoshoot and a vlog series with her friends about the Nashville night life.

“We are living life, and I just think there’s so many new things to come. I cannot wait for you to see my living space,” she added. “It is going to be so freaking cute!”