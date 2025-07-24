Todd Chrisley Fires Back at ‘Southern Charm’ Star Patricia Altschul Over Prison Release Joke

The recently released Todd Chrisley is beefing with Southern Charm‘s Patricia Altschul after she made a quip about him and his wife, Julie Chrisley, relocating to Charleston, South Carolina.

After being released from federal prison on May 28 following a pardon from President Donald Trump, Todd and Julie appeared on ABC News, where they discussed their plans for the future. Todd revealed he and his wife plan to return to Charleston, where they hope to acquire a mansion, convert it into a hotel, “and create a show around that.”

In an Instagram post about the Chrisleys’ return to South Carolina, Altschul, 84, commented, “There goes the neighborhood.”

Todd has now responded to Altschul’s comment, saying on the latest episode of the Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, per Us Weekly, “I’ve never had an issue [with Altschul]… I’ve always held her in high regard. I always thought she was a classy lady.”

The reality TV star said he was surprised by Altschul’s remark, noting, “This is a woman that’s in her 80s. She could be my mother.” He also said fans had sent him Altschul’s comment and suggested taking retaliation on his behalf.

“I said, ‘Please don’t. Please don’t go back on this old lady. Do not do that,’” Todd claimed. “Because at the end of the day, she’s old… She’s already, according to the tabloids, transferred her assets over to her son. I guess she’s getting ready for death.”

“That was a little shocking. Not that Patrica is going to keep me out of Charleston, South Carolina. Patricia should know that we are born and [raised] in South Carolina,” he continued, pointing out how Altschul was not born in the state (she was born in Jacksonville, Florida).

Todd also mocked how Altschul made her fortune. “She doesn’t need to worry about how I make my money. At this age, I could end up marrying someone like Patricia and take her money,” he stated. “That’s kinda what she did. Kinda how she made her money.”

Altschul is the widow of Arthur G. Altschul, a former Goldman Sachs partner and prominent art collector and philanthropist. She has appeared on Bravo’s Southern Charm since the show’s debut in 2014, recurring as a “friend” of the main cast.

“At the end of the day, I don’t dislike her,” Todd continued. “She’s just playing a role that’s been in the book of securing wealth since the beginning of time. A younger woman marries an older man, and he dies, she gets the money. Maybe I’ll become Patrica’s walker. Maybe her son has to worry about me inheriting her money.”