Dylan Dreyer ended the week by bringing along a special guest with her on Today.

“We have some very special guests in Studio 1A. Look at that! There’s my son Calvin on the left,” Dreyer said on the third hour of Today‘s Friday, August 8, episode before telling her son to “stop biting” his fingers.

Calin, 8, appeared in a commercial bump for a back-to-school segment with Today contributor Vicky Nguyen and her 9-year-old daughter, Renley. “I see a little Love Island Jr.,” Al Roker quipped, causing his cohosts to laugh.

Craig Melvin, for his part, asked about the kids’ ages before joking, “We have arranged marriages.”

Dreyer fought through giggles to get the commercial bump back on track. “We have to talk back-to-school. That’s what we’re talking about,” she said. “Vicky’s going to help us prepare and save some money, too.”

Nguyen chimed in, stating, “School first, marriage later.”

The commercial bump ended with Roker pointing out that the two kids were “blushing,” to which Dreyer replied, “As they should be.”

Calvin has made several appearances on Today over the years, as he and his mom teach viewers how to make delicious gluten-free recipes in the recurring segment “Cooking With Cal.” (Calvin was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2023.)

Dreyer shares Calvin and her sons Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3, with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera. Last month, Dreyer surprised fans by revealing that she and she and Fichera had split after nearly 13 years of marriage.

“I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate,” she wrote in a July 18 Instagram statement. “We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another.”

Dreyer reunited with her ex for a family game of golf later that month. “Figured out how to do better at @acchampionship …team up with Calvin for a best ball!” she captioned July 26 Instagram pics. “My buddy gets to join us on the course now!”

The pair continued to show off their coparenting relationship by going on vacation together late last month. She shared photos from the trip via Instagram on July 29, including a family photo of herself, Fichera, and their sons.

Fichera was also by Dreyer’s side as she celebrated her 44th birthday with their kids, as well as with Hoda Kotb and her daughters, Haley and Hope. “Thank you all for the birthday wishes!! I was spoiled by the best surprises ever and felt like a princess!” Dreyer captioned birthday pics via Instagram on August 3.

Third hour of Today, Weekdays, 9 a.m. ET, NBC