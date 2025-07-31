‘Today’ Fans Are ‘Confused’ by Dylan Dreyer’s Vacation With Her Ex

Dylan Dreyer announced her separation from husband Brian Fichera earlier this month, but the former couple are still on good terms, even vacationing together. Many fans are confused to see them together again so soon after breaking up, and some even wonder if they will get back together as a couple.

On Tuesday (July 29), the Today co-host took to her Instagram page to share a slideshow of snaps from a recent beach vacation, including Fichera and the pair’s three children, Calvin (8), Oliver (5), and Rusty (3), as well as extended family.

The photos include Dreyer in a green swimsuit playing with her kids on the beach, in addition to family shots at a restaurant and another in front of palm trees. Three photos feature Dreyer and Fichera with their three boys, all of them laughing and smiling for the camera.

In the caption, the NBC News meteorologist quoted her children’s book, Misty the Cloud, writing, “Find joy in things around you, take a deep breath, count to 10. You’ll soon find you’re living under sunny skies again.”

The photos received a mixed reaction on social media, with some confused about Dreyer and Ficher’s relationship status.

“I don’t know the whole story here, and probably don’t need to, but boy am I confused,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another added, “I thought her and her husband split up.”

“I’m so confused!!🤔” added another.

“I don’t get this??? Totally confused about this situation. This must be the new way of uncoupling,” said one commenter.

“Why make a big announcement just to stay together? Celebrities are something else,” another wrote.

Others wondered if the photos meant Dreyer and Fichera had worked out their issues and rekindled their relationship.

“I hope this means y’all worked it out. You two are too precious together,” said one fan.

“She said take 10 meaningful they took a break looked at their situation and are back under sunny skies AGAIN. I say they figured things out,” suggested another.

“Maybe they will find each other again,” added one commenter, while another wrote, “This unit is worth fighting for.”

Others praised Dreyer and her husband for showing how co-parenting should be done.

“THIS… how wonderful that you are all having g a vacation together. Showing that you can be civil even if the marriage didn’t work out. Kudos to you & Brian,” wrote one fan.

“Yay! Fam Vacation. You guys rock! Keep up the good work coparenting,” said another.

Another added, “This is what a healthy separation between two people who care about each other and their children looks like. End of a marriage isn’t end of a friendship. Thank you for exemplifying this.”

“And this is how you co-parent! Kudos to you Dylan! ❤️❤️❤️,” said one user.

Dreyer announced her separation on July 18, writing on Instagram, “For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows. The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.”

She added, “We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another.”