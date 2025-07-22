Did NBC’s Dylan Dreyer Give Clues to Marriage Problems Live on ‘Today’?

NBC Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer shocked fans last week with the announcement of her divorce, but could a 2022 interview have offered early clues about trouble in her marriage?

Last Friday (July 18), Dreyer announced that she and her husband Brian Fichera had split after almost 13 years of marriage. The former couple, who share three children, stated that they will remain friends despite their separation.

“For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows. The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between,” Dreyer wrote on Instagram. “I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.”

While the news came as a surprise to many, others pointed to a 2022 Today interview that could have been a sign of marital trouble. In the interview, Dreyer noted how she and Fichera, a former NBC cameraman, mainly communicated via text due to their busy work schedules.

“Our schedules mean we don’t see each other much, but we text all the time,” she shared. “Sometimes it’s even easier to have an important or deep conversation via text because we get all our thoughts out without being interrupted.”

Dreyer noted how she and her husband could tell each other’s tone and intention through text. “We don’t find it impersonal. In fact, just the opposite,” she said. “We know each other well enough to understand each other’s tone, so a lot gets accomplished through texting.”

In her divorce announcement, Dreyer stated, “We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another.”

Just days earlier, Dreyer shared photos from the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, where Fichera served as her caddy.