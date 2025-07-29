Today co-host Dylan Dreyer announced her separation from husband Brian Fichera earlier this month, but that hasn’t stopped the pair from hanging out as friends.

Over the weekend, Dreyer took to her Instagram page to share photos from a family golf outing. In the pics, the NBC News meteorologist is seen with Fichera and their 8-year-old son, Calvin. An image of the score sheet shows that “Daddy” played against the team of “Cal + Mommy.”

“Figured out how to do better at @acchampionship … team up with Calvin for a best ball! My buddy gets to join us on the course now!” Dreyer wrote in the post’s caption.

On Friday, July 18, Dreyer announced that she and Fichera had split after almost 13 years of marriage. The former couple, who also share two other sons (Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3), stated that they will remain friends despite their separation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc)

“For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows. The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between,” Dreyer wrote. “I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.”

She added, “We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another.”

Fans jumped into the comments of Dreyer’s latest post to share their reactions to the family golf outing.

“I’m glad to see co-parenting at its best ❤️ love your little family!” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“You go Dylan! You and Brian are a perfect example of how co-parenting can be done through love and laughter!! Love your family dynamic! Wish nothing but the best for you all!🩷” said another.

“Nice job mom and dad. 👏 🙏🏻,” another added.

Another wrote, “Looks like you are all having fun.”

“It’s the best time spent. I just had lunch with my 25 and 28 yr old sons….my ❤️ is so full after spending time with them,” said one user.