Dylan Dreyer recently celebrated her 44th birthday surrounded by friends and family, including her estranged husband, Brian Fichera, as well as former Today co-host Hoda Kotb and her daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

The Today meteorologist turned 44 on Saturday (August 2) and marked the occasion by throwing a small party with her loved ones. Taking to her Instagram page the next day, Sunday (August 3), Dreyer shared a slideshow of photos of the festivities.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes!! I was spoiled by the best surprises ever and felt like a princess!” Dreyer captioned the post, which included a snap of her wearing a “Birthday Girl” tiara and sash.

The second picture showed Dreyer’s three sons — Calvin (8), Oliver (5), and Rusty (3) — posing for the camera beside Haley (8) and Hope (6), while another saw Dreyer hugging her three boys.

She also included a video of the party set-up, which included pink balloons, banners, streamers, and a table full of cupcakes.

The fourth snap was a selfie with Kotb, the long-time Today co-host who retired back in January to spend more time with her family. Kotb commented on the post, writing, “Bday girl !!!❤️❤️.”

Finally, Dreyer included a video of everyone singing “Happy Birthday” before she blew out the candles on her cake. In addition to Kotb and the kids, Dreyer’s estranged husband, Fichera, could be seen standing to the side, joining in on the celebration.

Dreyer announced her separation on July 18, writing on Instagram, “For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows. The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.”

However, she told her followers that she and Fichera “began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends,” adding, “Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another.”

Last week, Dreyer shared photos from a recent family vacation, which included Fichera and their three children, as well as extended family.