Stephen Colbert Hits Back at Trump as Jon Stewart & Jimmy Fallon Join Him on ‘Late Show’

The stars of late-night were out in force on Monday’s (July 21) episode of The Late Show as the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, and Jon Stewart showed up to support Stephen Colbert.

Last Thursday (July 17), Colbert broke the shocking news to viewers that CBS and Paramount had canceled The Late Show and its final episode would air in May 2026. Following the news, President Donald Trump took to social media to gloat about Colbert’s firing.

“How dare you, sir?” Colbert responded at the top of Monday’s show. “Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go f*** yourself!”

CBS cited financial reasons for the cancelation; however, others have speculated the decision was made due to Colbert’s criticism of Paramount’s recent settlement with Trump. This comes amid Paramount’s proposed merger with Skydance, which requires regulatory approval from the Trump administration.

Later on Monday’s show, Colbert said the point of The Late Show wasn’t to change anything “other than how you felt at the end of the day, which I think is a worthy goal.” He added, “Point is I don’t want this show to be associated with making you sad or anxious, but since I’m the guy who’s going away next year, I’m thinking maybe I’m not the guy to cheer you up. So I thought music, okay, that makes people happy, right?”

He then invited Lin-Manuel Miranda and Weird Al Yankovic to the stage to sing Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida.” During the performance, the camera panned to the studio audience, parodying last week’s infamous Coldplay kiss-cam scandal, where several famous faces were in attendance.

In the funny performance, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen were caught pretending to make out, while Fallon and Meyers were seen enjoying a couple of beers. Adam Sandler and Happy Gilmore co-star Chris McDonald were eating popcorn shrimp, and Stewart and Oliver were throwing up the double-birds.

The skit ended with a cartoon Trump before Colbert was handed a letter from someone off-screen. “I just got this note from corporate,” the comedian said. “Your song has been canceled.”

“Why?!” Miranda and Yankovic yelled.

“I don’t know… it says here this is purely a financial decision,” Colbert continued. “Since you started playing that song, the network has lost, and I don’t know how this is possible, $40 million to $50 million.”

“How does a number one song lose money?” Yankovic asked.

“I don’t know!” Colbert retorted before continuing the letter, which was signed, “Yours truly, the Paramount family of global entertainment properties and A.I. weapons systems.”

Only one late-night host was missing from the episode, Jimmy Kimmel, who is currently on vacation. However, he did get a mention. In Trump’s gleeful post about The Late Show axing, he stated, “I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”

Colbert responded to Trump’s comment on Monday’s show, quipping, “Absolutely not, Kimmel. I am the martyr. There’s only room for one on this cross, and I gotta tell you, the view is fantastic from up here.”