Keith Olbermann Rejects Theory Stephen Colbert Was Fired for Political Reasons

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann has shared his thoughts on CBS’ shocking decision to cancel The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, dismissing claims that the move was politically motivated.

CBS announced it was ending The Late Show last Thursday (July 17), with the program set to air its final episode in May 2026. Colbert, who has hosted the long-running late-night show since 2015, will not be replaced; instead, The Late Show will be completely departing the network.

While CBS said the decision was a financial one, many fans and critics, including political figures, have claimed the cancelation came due to political reasons. CBS’ parent company, Paramount, is in the midst of a proposed merger with Skydance, which requires approval from President Donald Trump, a longtime target of Colbert.

One X user shared a post on Friday night (July 18), writing, “We are officially at the ‘pulling comedians off the air who criticize our dear leader’ phase of fascism” over a photo of Colbert.

Olbermann, who served as an MSNBC host between 2003 and 2011, replied to the post, saying, “Sorry. That’s not what happened here. If it had, they wouldn’t be keeping him on until next MAY.”

CBS maintains the cancelation was due to financial reasons, stating the show loses around $40 million per year. Despite this, Colbert remains the highest-rated late-night show among the broadcast networks, averaging around 2.4 million viewers per episode. However, ratings across the board for late-night have been on a steady decline for years.

Others, however, continue to suggest the decision was politically motivated. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who opened an investigation in May into whether Paramount was engaging in bribery with Trump, wrote, “CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump – a deal that looks like bribery. America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders added, “CBS’s billionaire owners pay Trump $16 million to settle a bogus lawsuit while trying to sell the network to Skydance. Stephen Colbert, an extraordinary talent and the most popular late night host, slams the deal. Days later, he’s fired. Do I think this is a coincidence? NO.”

Paramount recently settled with Trump after the President sued the network over a 60 Minutes interview with his 2024 election opponent Kamala Harris, which he claimed was edited in her favor. While many legal experts called the claim “frivolous,” Paramount settled with Trump for $16 million.