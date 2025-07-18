Andy Cohen ‘Very Pleased’ Jax Taylor Is Leaving ‘The Valley’: ‘He Needs to Work Out S***’

Andy Cohen fully supports Jax Taylor‘s decision to leave Bravo’s The Valley.

Earlier this week, Taylor told Us Weekly that he would not be returning for the reality show’s upcoming third season to focus on his sobriety, mental health, and his role as a coparent with his estranged wife and costar, Brittany Cartwright.

“Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz,” he told the outlet in a Wednesday, July 16, statement.

Cohen shared his reaction to the news in an interview with People published on Friday, July 18. “I think it’s a good decision,” he said. “I think he needs to work out s*** without cameras around.”

The Watch What Happens Live host shared similar comments on the Thursday, July 17, episode of his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live, noting that Taylor seemed “very committed” to making his sobriety a priority when they chatted at The Valley Season 2 reunion taping earlier this year.

“This comes up at the reunion — I have kind of a serious conversation with him about his need for control and his anger issues, and what it’s going to take to get to a better place with Brittany and in the world,” Cohen said on Thursday, per People. “And I hope he takes the time to lean into this, away from the cameras.”

He continued, “I’m very pleased with his decision, and I think it is reading the room well, and I think the most important thing is that I hope he can work through all of his issues.”

The Valley, which premiered in 2024, follows former Vanderpump Rules cast members as they navigate life away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. However, the change in location doesn’t change the level of drama between the friend group.

Ahead of the show’s Season 1 premiere last year, news broke that Taylor and Cartwright had ended their relationship after four years of marriage. “Yes, marriages in general are very hard, and I’ve had a particularly rough year in mine this past year,” Cartwright shared on a February episode of her When Reality Hits podcast. “Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Cartwright officially filed for divorce in August 2024, but the pair have yet to finalize their split. Taylor, meanwhile, has remained sober following a stint in rehab last year to work on his struggles with mental health and addiction.

During an appearance on WWHL last month, Taylor revealed that he was 201 days sober and shared that he regularly undergoes drug testing. “I have my therapist do it when I go into therapy. It was kind of a deal,” he explained on June 18. “I don’t have to do that legally, but I said, ‘You know what? I want to be held accountable. Brittany has drug tests at the house. You can drug test me any time you want.'”

Taylor went on to note that he was also focused on working on “my ego, my anger, my control, [and] my manipulation.”

The Valley, Season 2 reunion, TBA, Bravo